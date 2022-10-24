The Spartan band played and students snapped photos as Ascension High School's main building was demolished Friday.
East Ascension teachers, school board members and students watching as the long-awaited demolition began on East Worthy Road.
The building had a heating and air-conditioning system that had become outdated, with new construction from the ground up decided on as the best solution. The new main building — a $27 million project — is expected to take 18 months-24 months to build.
East Ascension students are attending class in modular temporary buildings on campus.
The demolition came during the school's homecoming week activities.