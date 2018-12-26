Ascension Parish hoops as strong as ever
With the leaves falling and temperatures dropping, signals to start basketball season are apparent. Several talented players return for the six parish teams.
Hoops in Ascension Parish typically take a back seat to football, but with the talented coaches assembled at each school, it’s hard not to notice each team. Barry Whittington, of East Ascension; Patrick Hill, of Dutchtown; Travis Uzee, of St. Amant; Lionel Gilbert, of Donaldsonville; Kylon Green, of Ascension Catholic; and Reggie Gomez, of Ascension Christian, all return to lead their programs in 2018-19.
Early looks at the parish teams have convinced me that these teams will be major players in their classes/divisions. Most parish teams are just getting their full squads from the football season ending. Typically, it will take 10 games for teams to gel as players' roles are defined.
As we turn the calendar to 2019, get out and check out the talented players and coaches for the parish teams; you won’t be disappointed.
Top returning Ascension Parish basketball players
Ascension Catholic: Jamil Truxillo, Demontray Harry, Jamar Barber, DeMarco Harry and J’Mond Tapp
Ascension Christian: Derrick Varnado and Tyler Cambre
Donaldsonville: Everette Wilson, Terrell Brown and Corey Brooks
St. Amant: K.J. Franklin and Javin Augillard
East Ascension: Hobert Grayson IV, Tre Joseph, Cameron Dunbar and Camryn Carter
Dutchtown: Nick Caldwell, Gary Smith and Derrick Youngblood
Records and power rankings as of Dec. 18:
- Dutchtown, 10-2, No. 3
- Donaldsonville, 8-5, No. 7
- Ascension Catholic, 2-3, No. 13
- Ascension Christian, 2-7, No. 21
- East Ascension, 7-6, No. 22
- St. Amant, 9-5, No. 27
And let's not forget girls basketball. The local teams should be in the hunt come playoff time.
The Ascension Catholic girls team is off to a rough start, losing its nine first games. The team lost 72-44 to False River Academy on Dec. 17 and plays next at home Jan. 3 against Lakeshore.