With spring practices ending, that typically means the end of another school year. It certainly was not a typical spring practice setting for all our teams in the parish.
St Amant, Dutchtown, Ascension Christian and Ascension Catholic all chose to add an extra week to fall practice and not go through spring drills. Ascension Catholic has a new coach in longtime defensive coordinator Chris Schexnayder. Another big change will be the installation of turf fields in the parish, the fields are scheduled to be ready for late August.
The Donaldsonville Tigers ended spring practice with only four of the 10 days outside, due to heavy rains. That did not stop the Tigers from having a successful spring game against Livonia. Tiger head coach Brian Richardson was pleased with his team’s performance.
“We played a very physical game with Livonia, both teams ran the ball well and each team showed promise in the passing game,” coach Richardson said.
Tiger standouts included senior quarterback Treveyon Brown, he will be starting for his third straight year and ran the offense with poise. Senior slot receiver Daimar Robinson led the team with all-purpose yards. The Tigers lose 1000-yard rusher Rae’land Johnson, but return junior Robert Kent, who is an explosive player. Randell Oatis has some big runs and was the second-leading rusher.
Senior Jamarcus Miller led in receiving yards. Freshmen Blake Turner was a nice surprise carrying the ball for the Tigers. Sophomore Raiyen Oatis took some snaps at QB and had some long runs. The Tiger defense was led by Maliek Robertson and Lawrence Forcell.
“We need to tackle better, but Livonia had some really good backs. On offense, we need to continue to spread the ball around, sustain our blocks and execute,” Richardson said.
The East Ascension Spartans wrapped up their spring drills with a 14-7 win over Denham Springs. Coach Darnell Lee returns a veteran team that is poised to go deep in the playoffs. According to Lee, his team practiced hard and must mature quickly due to an always-tough schedule. Standouts on the offense were running backs Walter Samuel and Jacorey Johnson.
One of the top athletes in the parish returns in Zhavier Jupiter. Tight end Jaquel Mack had a good spring catching and blocking. Quarterback Troy Dunn returns and has big-game experience.
“Samuels has beefed up to 200 pounds and has gotten stronger. Johnson has been the surprise of camp. Our offensive line will be led by 6-6 tackle Jayven Richardson and guard/tackle Lajaden Jackson,” said Lee said.
The Spartan defense returns a deep group led by Keith Thomas, who was a ballhawk at safety. The defensive line was led by Thomas Lee Jr., Alex Lambert and Sydney Joseph. The Spartans return arguably the best kicker in the parish in Evan Kern; he was perfect on his two extra points and just missed a 49-yard field goal.