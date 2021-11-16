Kaylee Yammarino, Brynn Gonzales, Zoey Baker, Makenna Townsend, Olivia May and Emma Chustz, all of Prairieville Middle School in Prairieville, are six of more than 500 elementary, junior high and high school cheerleaders and dancers from across the country that will represent Varsity Spirit in the 2021 Thanksgiving Tour at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.
The individuals are invited to perform are part of a select group of cheerleaders and dancers chosen as All-Americans during Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country, a news release said.
All-Americans are selected via tryout based on either superior cheerleading or dance skills at camps operated by Universal Cheerleaders Association, Universal Dance Association, National Cheerleaders Association, National Dance Alliance, or Urban Cheerleading Experience.
Only the Top 10% of the cheerleaders and dancers from Varsity Spirit camps earn the chance to march in a holiday parade of this caliber. The Prairieville girls will perform with the Varsity Spirit All-Americans through Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park during Thanksgiving week.