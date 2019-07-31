Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on July 15-19:
CIVIL SUITS
Karen Beason and Jack Minor Beason v. Tutorship.
Citizens Financial Services v. Samuel Soden, executory judgment.
Crescent Bank and Trust v. Patrina Scott, contract.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Melvin L. Hasten, open account.
Cascade Capital LLC Assignee and Santander Consumer Inc. v. Cedric Johnson, monies due.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Apprentice Campbell, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Jenny Blanco, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Shirley West, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Lakilya Adams, open account.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Thomas W. Droddy and Dawn Denyce Stump Droddy, executory process.
Bank of America NA v. Carrol J. Guidry, open account.
Ross P. Doyle v. Marjorie Davis Forbes, Donna Forbes Meyer, Toni Forbes Perkins, Otis T. Forbes Jr., Margaux Van Pelt Shamblin and Fidelity National Title Insurance Co., damages.
Bank of New York Mellon Successor, Midwest Trust Co. Bny, Midwest Trust Co. Successor, Harris Trust and Saving Bank Trustee and Bombardier Capital Mortgage v. Stanley J. Champagne III and Ashley L. Melancon, executory process.
Ralph L. Smith v. Walmart Louisiana LLC, damages.
Marcia A. Holliday v. Old Republic Insurance Co., Parten Truck Lines Inc. and Charles J. Jackson, damages.
Gene E. Humphrey, Phillip E. Humphrey and Mary Humphrey Dwane v. General Motors LLC, Allstar Chevrolet North LLC, Lauren Launey, Laine Cook, Rodger Christopher Launey and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Tulane-Loyola Federal Credit Union v. Stanley P. Sears, executory process.
Parish Ready Mix Inc. v. Kristi Ford, executory judgment.
United Auto Credit Corp. v. Bryant T. Gudry, contract.
BBG & One LLC v. Fred's Stores of Tennessee Inc., breach of contract.
Discover Bank v. Wendy S. Morris, open account.
Citibank NA v. Eddy Tavarez, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Dayne Bounds, open account.
Apis Management LLC dba Funding Fairfield and Clay McGalliard, structured settlement.
Synchrony Bank v. Bruce Auguste, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Shea Nesbit, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Ryan Martinez, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Russell Lehmann, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Jeanetta Blackmon and Michael Blackmon, open account.
American Express National Bank v. Trey Richey and Cabinets R Us LLC, monies due.
Centurion Construction Management LLC and Ritter Maher Architects LLC v. White Owl Properties LLC and Noel Family Distillery LLC, damages.
Harris H. Rose v. Go Auto Insurance Co., damages.
Christopher Conti v. Belco Industrial Services LLC and Miller Environmental Services LLC, damages.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Denham Springs v. Shena R. Sinor aka Shena Sinor, executory judgment.
William Butch McGee and Angela N. Moody v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Ira Tanner, damages.
Philip Planchard v. Liberty Personal Insurance Co. and Dennis Wax, damages.
Ernest Clingan and Lisa Clingan v. Allstate Insurance Co., Safeco Insurance Co. of Oregon and Sandy Naquin, damages.
On behalf of two minor children v. Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Co. and Brandon Anthony James, damages.
Jose Romero, David Vasquez and Nelson Vilorio v. Audrey C. Richardson, Progressive Security Ins. Co., Alphonse Denzel Williams and ABC Insurance Co., damages.
Glyndlyn Cosey v. Walmart Louisiana LLC, Walmart Inc. and Walmart Real Estate Business Trust, damages.
Cascade Capital LLC Assigness and Santander Consumer USA Inc. v. Coriona Francis and Michael Francis, promissory note.
HSBC Bank NA AS Indenture, Noteholders Renaissance Registered and Home Equity Loan Trust v. Wesley Shane Lambert, executory process.
Brenda Lawson v. Midway Grocery Inc. and State Farm Insurance Co., damages.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Ophelia Lawson aka Ophleia Lawson, Gloria Jean Ambeau aka Gloria J. Ambeau, executory process.
FAMILY SUITS
Dawn Rodrigue Gaudet v. Brent M. Gaudet, divorce.
Michael Nassar v. Triste Walker Nassar and Walker Triste Nassar, divorce.
Kaci Morvant Madere v. Cody Madere, divorce.
Courtney Patin, Kayson Minor Patin and Louisiana Department of Children & Family v. Christopher White, paternity.
Uineka Henderson and Louisiana Department of Children and Family v. Antoine Gomez, paternity.
Alisha Torres v. Russell Torres, divorce.
Vicki Breaux and Louisiana Department of Children & Family v. Orther Riley Jr., paternity.
Haley Ardoin and Louisiana Department of Children & Family v. Daquinta Morgan, paternity.
Ashlyn Carlino and Louisiana Department of Children & Family v. Layton Lynch, paternity.
Leanna Maison and Louisiana Department of Children & Family v. Kenneth Foster, paternity.
Shavonda Pondexter, Louisiana Department of Children & Family v. Tyrone Neal, paternity.
Esmeralda Valencia v. Dany Josue Amador, divorce.
Cherie Rickard v. Wendell Dame Rickard, divorce.
Ryan Patrick Semrow v. Ashley Nicole Semrow, divorce.
Dustin Paul Breaud v. Amber Synyder Breaud, divorce.
Ashley Semrow v. Ryan Semrow, divorce.
Joshua Louis Delery v. Sydee Ballard Delery, divorce.
Jennifer Dawn Ferguson v. Paul Matthew Ferguson, divorce.
Tony Burkholder v. Cynthia Simpson Burkholder, divorce.
Jeffery F. Willie v. Felicia Renee Willie, divorce.
Edgar Stokes Milton v. Paula Mitchell Milton, divorce.
Sheena M. Prelow v. Marcus Prelow, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Cynthia L. Desoto Watkins
Succession of Maureen Anne Landry
Succession of Gretchen Underwood Smith
Succession of Celine Madere Lacaze
Succession of Gloria Taylor Kyler