DONALDSONVILLE — Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies captured a woman on Friday who is wanted in the armed robbery of a convenience store in Georgia.
Sheriff Bobby Webre said Deonne Scott-Brown, 30, was arrested as a fugitive at an apartment in Donaldsonville and remained Friday evening in Ascension Parish Prison, awaiting her return to Georgia.
Columbus, Georgia, police officers had contacted Ascension sheriff's deputies earlier Friday and told them they believed Scott-Brown, who is from Columbus, had traveled to Ascension after the robbery in June, Webre said in a statement.
Scott-Brown was found in an apartment complex at 425 Memorial Drive, Donaldsonville, deputies said.