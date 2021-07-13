Oak Grove Elementary's Olivia Arceneaux is the 2021 National Beta Club's elementary national president. She won the title at the club's national convention June 28-July 2 in Orlando.

Olivia wasn't the only Oak Grove student to win big at the convention. Club sponsor Ashley Townsend brought 37 students to the national competition, many taking home top honors. The journey to nationals was not an easy one.

The pandemic meant the students couldn't meet in large groups to practice their routines. So, they held virtual practices and limited in-person meetings. Townsend and club sponsors Bryn Roberts and Sloane Beyer helped prepare the students for the national competition.

Townsend said the Oak Grove Club held school-level tryouts to select its officers and create event teams. For "lead outside the box," "service snapshot" and leadership representative contests, students participated in the virtual Louisiana Leadership Summit on Nov. 17. They qualified for nationals in those events, and Luke Lyons interviewed along with fourth through eighth graders from around the state and was selected as one of three Louisiana leadership representatives to serve during the 2021-22 school year. The club's good showing at the state convention in January also qualified it for the national convention.

At the state convention, Arceneaux was elected state president.

Other honors include:

Speech: 1st place, Luke Lyons

4th grade English language arts: 1st place, Annie Schexnaydre

Convention invention: 1st place

Campaign skit: 2nd place

Technology: 2nd place

Engineering: 2nd place

Songfest: 3rd place

Marketing and communications: 4th place

Book battle: 4th place

Robotics: 5th place

Club trading pin: 5th place

Service snapshot: 6th place

Lead outside the box: 8th place

Performing arts group talent: 8th place

Living literature: 9th place

Creative writing: 10th place

