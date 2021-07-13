Oak Grove Elementary's Olivia Arceneaux is the 2021 National Beta Club's elementary national president. She won the title at the club's national convention June 28-July 2 in Orlando.
Olivia wasn't the only Oak Grove student to win big at the convention. Club sponsor Ashley Townsend brought 37 students to the national competition, many taking home top honors. The journey to nationals was not an easy one.
The pandemic meant the students couldn't meet in large groups to practice their routines. So, they held virtual practices and limited in-person meetings. Townsend and club sponsors Bryn Roberts and Sloane Beyer helped prepare the students for the national competition.
Townsend said the Oak Grove Club held school-level tryouts to select its officers and create event teams. For "lead outside the box," "service snapshot" and leadership representative contests, students participated in the virtual Louisiana Leadership Summit on Nov. 17. They qualified for nationals in those events, and Luke Lyons interviewed along with fourth through eighth graders from around the state and was selected as one of three Louisiana leadership representatives to serve during the 2021-22 school year. The club's good showing at the state convention in January also qualified it for the national convention.
At the state convention, Arceneaux was elected state president.
Other honors include:
Speech: 1st place, Luke Lyons
4th grade English language arts: 1st place, Annie Schexnaydre
Convention invention: 1st place
Campaign skit: 2nd place
Technology: 2nd place
Engineering: 2nd place
Songfest: 3rd place
Marketing and communications: 4th place
Book battle: 4th place
Robotics: 5th place
Club trading pin: 5th place
Service snapshot: 6th place
Lead outside the box: 8th place
Performing arts group talent: 8th place
Living literature: 9th place
Creative writing: 10th place