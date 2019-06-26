New Independence Day celebration
Conway's Town Square, on La. 44 in Gonzales, is hosting it inaugural Independence Day celebration from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. July 3.
The Stars and Stripes celebration, presented by Rabalais Homes LLC, is a free-entry, family-friendly event featuring music by Baton Rouge’s Rewind Band. Kids activities will be on-site. No ice chests. Food and beverages will be for sale. The night will conclude with a firework display.
For more information, follow Stars & Stripes Facebook Page Stars & Stripes: a celebration at Conway or email Maaike Erents at maaikesocialentertainment.net
Donaldsonville fireworks
Celebrate the holiday a day early in Donaldsonville with its annual Independence Day Fireworks Festival from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 3 at Frank Sotile Pavilion.
The City of Donaldsonville and the Downtown Development District moved the festival from Crescent Park this year due to high water on the Mississippi River. The event will include food, live entertainment and fireworks.
Swamp Pop music fest
The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Baton Rouge will be the beneficiary of a chicken, ribs and Boston butt BBQ cook-off during the Swamp Pop Music Festival from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. June 29 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales.
The cook-off entry fee is $75. For information or to register, contact Angela King at (225) 202-2994 or AngelaKing2016@yahoo.com.
The music lineup will feature Na Na Sha at 3 p.m., Don Rich at 5 p.m., Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition at 7 p.m., and Mike Broussard & The Night Train at 9 p.m.