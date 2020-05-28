A 92-year-old Gonzales man was killed in a crash around 5 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of George Rouyea Road and Black Bayou Road, according to Louisiana State Police.
Thomas Ayo was traveling south on George Rouyea Road and came to a stop at the intersection's stop sign, but then continued into the intersection and into the path of another vehicle, LSP said in a release.
Ayo was wearing his seat belt but did as a result of his injuries from the crash.
The unnamed driver of the other vehicle was also wearing a seat belt and sustained moderate injuries, state police said, and was taken to a local hospital.
Toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.