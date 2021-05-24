Houses stood as islands along an Ascension Parish community Monday as ibises and other waterfowl amassed in flooded yards, while residents shuttled supplies using boats and kayaks across the floodwater.

Some parts of the Baton Rouge region saw a sudden rush of water seep into their homes last week during a deluge that dumped more than 13 inches of rain in some places. But the flooding in the Bluff Swamp area happened more slowly as water form overflowing creeks and bayous accumulated.

A week later, the water now has nowhere else to drain, and it could take weeks before the ground dries.

"We're stuck because the water can't go anywhere," said Catherine Zeringue, 66, who lives along Bluff Road, on the edge of the Spanish Lake Basin.

+5 AquaDams can stay up on Bayou Manchac amid flooding fight, state Supreme Court says Iberville and Ascension parishes have prevailed, at least temporarily, in a dispute with East Baton Rouge Parish over portable dams that were …

Many of her neighbors' homes, including her own, suffered significant damage from the 2016 summer floods. It took about a month before the water receded from that flood.

Several miles north, many homes along Bayou Paul Road near St. Gabriel were in a similar situation. Floodwaters there were still encroaching on sandbagged homes Monday morning as residents pumped water that seeped through the temporary barriers.

Zeringue, whose family has owned the land she built her home on since the late ‘60s, said they haven't experienced floods until 2016 and this past week. She pointed to a waterline on a tree just a few inches above where the pooling water remained Monday morning from nearly five years ago.

Though residents in the area still have electricity, many homes haven't been able to use their plumbing because they rely on septic systems that could become backed up and create an even bigger mess.

Susan Breaux, who also lives off Ridge Road, said she worries about her 90-year-old mother, who lives with her. High water still surrounded her home Monday, and she joked it resembled a moat.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

“We’re just stuck,” said Breaux, 63. "Hopefully, it doesn't rain more this week."

She and other residents credited Iberville Parish for inflating their AquaDams near the Spanish Lake Basin last week, saying that the flooding would have been considerably worse for people in the area.

The inflatable devices have been a long source of contention between local leaders, leading to a renewed legal battle about their use.

Iberville and Ascension parishes prevailed, at least temporarily, in a dispute with East Baton Rouge Parish over the portable dams when the Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday struck down a Baton Rouge judge’s earlier ruling that the dams needed to come down.

Iberville Parish leaders say the devices are crucial to protecting residents on the east side of the Mississippi River from floodwater that flows from Baton Rouge. Meanwhile, East Baton Rouge Parish lawyers argue the barriers push water back across parish lines into homes.

While the legal fight continues to lumber along in court, frustrated residents in still-flooded areas say the regional parish governments need to collaborate on fixing the problems and studying the impacts of commercial and residential development that could be worsening flooding.

"They need to work together," Zeringue said, adding that she would be open to accepting a state or federal buyout of her property. "If they want to make this a retention bond for EBR and Ascension drainage, then we'll get out of here.”