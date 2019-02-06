A grand jury in Livingston Parish is expected to consider formal charges Thursday against a man accused of killing five people across two parishes last month.

Livingston Parish District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said he will seek three counts of first-degree murder against 21-year-old Dakota Theriot, who authorities say admitted to the Jan. 27 shooting rampage.

Authorities said that Theriot shot his girlfriend Summer Ernest, her brother Tanner Ernest and her father Billy Ernest inside their trailer north of Walker. Then he stole Billy Ernest's car and drove it to Ascension Parish, where he fatally shot his own parents, Keith and Elizabeth Theriot, authorities said. He was arrested outside his grandmother's house in Virginia the following day.

The Livingston Parish grand jury will meet at 9 a.m., and Perrilloux is hoping to present an indictment to the presiding judge before noon.

The three counts of first-degree murder would correspond to the three killed in Livingston Parish. Prosecutors in Ascension Parish have not yet presented the case to a grand jury there.

Perrilloux said he still has not decided whether to pursue the death penalty.

"I think it's just prudent to get as much information as we can, especially in light of the reports that he might have had a mental health issue," Perrilloux said.

The district attorney added that he has not yet spoken face-to-face with the victims' family to discuss the question of the death penalty.

The case has been allotted to 21st Judicial District Judge Robert Morrison III, Perrilloux said. Should he decide to pursue the death penalty, the case would be reallotted.

Perrilloux said Theriot will continue to be held in the Livingston Parish Detention Center.