Hundreds of people enjoyed the spring weather Saturday during the American Cancer Society’s annual Relay for Life at Cabela’s in Gonzales.
This year’s Ascension Parish event raised more than $248,000. Relay teams contribute money throughout the year for the American Cancer Society with events such as raffles, bake sales and car washes. The culmination of the teams’ efforts is celebrated at the relay.
For 10 years, Lindsay Matthews, of Sorrento, and her three siblings have participated to honor their mother, Alycia Diez, who died in 1987 of breast cancer at age 27.
Matthews was 6 when her mother died, but remembers Alycia Diez as a “fun, laid-back, easygoing mother whom everybody loved.”
Matthews, along with sisters Brigette Kerr and Monique Seybold and brother Ryan, normally raise around $1,000 each year for the Relay for Life.
“The American Cancer Society takes stress off families, and that’s why we do what we do every year,” Kerr said. “The relay is a good way to celebrate Mom’s life and to help cure cancer.”
Kim Myers, publicity chairwoman for this year’s relay, said the Ascension Parish event grows each year.
“The community is supporting us as well, as more and more (chemical) plants are helping make it a success,” said Myers, who is in her eighth year of participating in the relay.
Myers said cancer patients and survivors who attend the relay can see how much the community and the American Cancer Society are available to support them.
Leukemia survivor Daniel Boudreaux, of Gonzales, tearfully told of his recent cancer journey.
“My life was changed forever on June 20, 2017, but I am a survivor,” Boudreaux said. “I was told (that) without chemotherapy I had about two months to live. Two months into treatment, I still wasn’t in remission, so I had to have a stem cell transplant at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center.”
Of Boudreaux’s eight siblings, one turned out to be a match for the stem-cell transplant: his identical twin, David.
At last year's Relay for Life, Boudreaux walked with a cane. This year, he walked laps without aid.
“The American Cancer Society provided support and guidance along with resources, and today, I’m giving back by honoring those who helped me out,” Boudreaux said in his speech. “I thank everyone, including my wife, Michelle, daughters, Megan and Katie, and thank you to all the teams here today. We will kick cancer in the butt.”
A Relay for Life lasts between 6 and 24 hours. Each team pledges to have a member on the track at all times to signify that “cancer never sleeps,” according to the American Cancer Society.
The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life began in 1985 when Dr. Gordon “Gordy” Klatt walked and ran for 24 hours around a track in Washington to raise money for the organization.
For information about Relay for Life or the American Cancer Society, visit www.cancer.org.