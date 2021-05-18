As Monday night's heavy, hours-long storm dumped from 10 to 14 inches of rain in parts of Ascension Parish, some drivers and residents needed to be brought to safety and a list of road closures grew to more than 70 by Tuesday morning, officials said.
"In Prairieville and Dutchtown, there was 14 inches of rain," Sheriff Bobby Webre. "It was a true flash flood."
Deputies responded through the night to flooded vehicles, traffic accidents and some downed trees that they cleared from the roads, Webre said.
In some cases, residents had water in their homes but couldn't leave because their streets were flooded; deputies used trucks and high-water vehicles to go in and bring them to safety, he said.
Several volunteer fire departments assisted families out of their homes last night and again this morning and "are continuing to work with boat crews with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office," said James LeBlanc, chairman of Fire Protection District No. 1 and chief of the St. Amant Fire Department.
Webre estimates that 15 or 20 houses in Ascension Parish got water, "inches, not feet."
"A lot of places that had water last night are draining and now there's water in new places this morning," he said Tuesday. "The water is shifting, finding its way to canals and waterways."
"I'm assuming that by the end of the day, we'll see the number of road closures down," Webre said. "All the major state roads in the parish are open."
With more rain expected over the next several days, Webre said he hopes its not the hours-long event of Monday night.
"If it comes in small waves, we could handle that better," he said.
"We need some dry skies for awhile, to let this clear up," Webre said.
The parish's three pumps were operating through the rainstorm and on Tuesday sandbags were available at 14 locations.
One or two huge containers built for ocean-going vessels are at the locations, each kept stocked by the parish's Department of Public Works with up to 15,000 sandbags, said Martin McConnell, communications director for the parish.
"It takes a week to fill one of these containers and takes a hour to empty it," he said.
Public schools were closed Tuesday, because of flooded streets, and the Ascension Parish School District planned to announced later in the day its plans for the rest of the week.
Ascension Parish waterways were also closed Tuesday to recreational boat traffic.