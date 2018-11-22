A Darrow man is facing multiple counts — including DWI — for striking a house with his vehicle Thanksgiving morning.
Fonqual Fowler, 27, struck the home on LA 22, east of LA 942, around 9:30 a.m. Thursday in a 2013 Dodge Challenger, Louisiana State Police said.
The extent of the damage to the home was not available Thursday afternoon, state police said.
Fowler is booked on one count each of DWI, hit and run driving, reckless operation, and no driver's license.
Records show he was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail around 4 p.m. Thursday.