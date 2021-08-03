Having experienced players is such a luxury for a team, and the Donaldsonville Tigers can appreciate that they have game tested players heading into 2021.
“We have 17 seniors on this team, guys that know our system and have completely bought in to what we are doing; it is certainly a luxury,” said coach Brian Richardson.
Richardson returns to the Tigers sidelines for his 22nd year in the business and his excitement about this season is apparent. “We are very excited about what this season will bring; the kids have worked in the offseason and are ready to strap it on,” Richardson said.
The Tigers finished 4-2 in a shortened season and lost to Madison Prep in the playoffs, the eventual 3A champion. Gone from last year's team is 1,000-yard rusher Rae‘land Johnson, Joshua Collier, Christian Howard, Yahir Gutierrez and Wardell Forcell. “We lost some really good players, but with 17 seniors returning and some key underclassmen, I am confident guys will step up,” Richardson said.
A position that the Tiger coaches should not have to worry about is quarterback. The Tigers return 3-year starter, Treveyon Brown, who has played in big games and is a dual threat player. Running back and linebacker Randell Oatis and running back and linebacker Robert “Clark” Kent return to form a thunder and lightning duo. Oatis is tough inside runner and Kent is more of a speedster; both running backs excel on defense as well.
The Tigers have a bevy of experienced wide outs to throw to including Jamarcus Miller, Maliek Robertson and Daimar Robinson. It will be difficult to find a better group of wide outs — they all can catch, block and separate from a defense. Raiyen Oatis returns after a solid freshman season and will see action at a variety of positions; he excels in pass coverage as well. Carlos Bell returns as one of the better defensive backs in the parish.
The Tigers return solid players on the offensive and defensive line including Jamaris Bennett, Peyton Cargo, Raymond Brown and Linden Sanders. “Our offensive and defensive lines have a chance to be very good; we must continue to improve on both sides,” Richardson said.
The Tigers will play a difficult schedule, including an opening game at home with Assumption. “We are excited to play Assumption at home after not playing last season. Throw in playing on our brand-new turf surface at Floyd Boutte. It should be exciting for the everyone,” Richardson said. DHS will once again play Lutcher, E.D. White, Berwick, Patterson and rival St. James in district play. The Tigers beat St. James last season, and everyone has Oct. 15 circled — the Wildcats come to town.
The Tigers are ready to get the 2021 season going and build on last season's momentum. “We have experienced guys. Our schedule is tough always, but it will prepare us for the playoffs. We are looking to follow up on some of our success from last season,” Richardson said.
Hoyas win national championship
The area AAU team, the Louisiana Hoyas' Class of 2029 took a trip to Orlando, Florida, to participate in the Youth Basketball for America national championship tournament. The tournament included teams from all over the United States. The Hoyas battled for four days, going 3-1 in pool play, losing one game by two points and going undefeated in bracket games. The Hoyas won the championship. The team featured some local kids that played in the Donaldsonville biddy league last fall and were coached by Eddie Kinchen, Nicholas Joseph and Houston Green. The Hoyas are under the direction of Devon Allen and Pedro Porter. Their minds, skills and passion have helped the organization be successful on and off the court.