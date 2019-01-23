At the end of each regular semester, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette recognizes those students named to the president’s and dean’s lists.

Eligible students must be enrolled full time.

To be included on the dean’s list, students must earn at 3.5 GPA or better, and to be included on the president’s list, students must earn a 3.8 GPA or better.

Ascension Parish

College of the Arts

Dean's list: Alea C. Cocke, Amanda Christine Guedry, Daisy L. Guidry

President's list:  Mitchell J. Dixon, Alison Marie Roddy, Erik Tyler Viator

BI Moody III College of Business Administration

Dean's list: Katherine Marie Hall, Marissa E. Lund, Ashley Sade Miller, Sarah Katherine Mistretta, Aliyah A. Winfrey

President's list: Braley Reid Alexander, Lexie Rae Babin, Abram B. Mitchell, Sierra Isabella Sager

College of Education

Dean's list: Jade E. Furl, Kara Nicole Gremillion, Laney Marie LeBlanc, Nicole Michelle Orgeron, Jessica A. Rusk, Jazzlyn D. Snowten

President's list: Courtney Nicole Collins, Amber D. Pearson

College of Engineering

Dean's list: Ryan A. Strong, Sarah Caton Watson

President's list: Zachary Reese Hatfield, Alex M. Schexnaydre, Rebecca Danielle Weir, Joshua Ethan Worley

College of Liberal Arts

Dean's list: Kaci Elizabeth Breaux, Grant W. Creel, Lauren Elizabeth Delaughter, Caitlyn A. Guitrau, Cheramie Faith Wagoner, Ja'mea Ronique Walker

President's list: Shendrekia Cayette, Abigail Louise Lowery, Meagan Elise Luquette, Corinne A. Salter

College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions

Dean's list: Alexis M. Brown, Sarah Margaret Cretini, Erin Melissa Dandridge, Brayden Taylor Lawless, Chloe Elizabeth LeBlanc, Mary Elizabeth Macias, Lydia G. Overstreet, Ashley Nicole Sullivan

President's list: Caroline Elise Landry, Natalie V. Louque, Jacqueline Acy Mayeaux, Rosemary Chimamma Ngari, Savannah Claire Phillips

Ray P. Authement College of Sciences

Dean's list: Hunter James Ordeneaux, Ryan Matthew Stelly

President's list: Jacob P Gauthreaux, Sarah L. Guedry, Matthew J. Slaughter, Morgan R. Tanner

View comments