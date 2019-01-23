At the end of each regular semester, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette recognizes those students named to the president’s and dean’s lists.
Eligible students must be enrolled full time.
To be included on the dean’s list, students must earn at 3.5 GPA or better, and to be included on the president’s list, students must earn a 3.8 GPA or better.
Ascension Parish
College of the Arts
Dean's list: Alea C. Cocke, Amanda Christine Guedry, Daisy L. Guidry
President's list: Mitchell J. Dixon, Alison Marie Roddy, Erik Tyler Viator
BI Moody III College of Business Administration
Dean's list: Katherine Marie Hall, Marissa E. Lund, Ashley Sade Miller, Sarah Katherine Mistretta, Aliyah A. Winfrey
President's list: Braley Reid Alexander, Lexie Rae Babin, Abram B. Mitchell, Sierra Isabella Sager
College of Education
Dean's list: Jade E. Furl, Kara Nicole Gremillion, Laney Marie LeBlanc, Nicole Michelle Orgeron, Jessica A. Rusk, Jazzlyn D. Snowten
President's list: Courtney Nicole Collins, Amber D. Pearson
College of Engineering
Dean's list: Ryan A. Strong, Sarah Caton Watson
President's list: Zachary Reese Hatfield, Alex M. Schexnaydre, Rebecca Danielle Weir, Joshua Ethan Worley
College of Liberal Arts
Dean's list: Kaci Elizabeth Breaux, Grant W. Creel, Lauren Elizabeth Delaughter, Caitlyn A. Guitrau, Cheramie Faith Wagoner, Ja'mea Ronique Walker
President's list: Shendrekia Cayette, Abigail Louise Lowery, Meagan Elise Luquette, Corinne A. Salter
College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions
Dean's list: Alexis M. Brown, Sarah Margaret Cretini, Erin Melissa Dandridge, Brayden Taylor Lawless, Chloe Elizabeth LeBlanc, Mary Elizabeth Macias, Lydia G. Overstreet, Ashley Nicole Sullivan
President's list: Caroline Elise Landry, Natalie V. Louque, Jacqueline Acy Mayeaux, Rosemary Chimamma Ngari, Savannah Claire Phillips
Ray P. Authement College of Sciences
Dean's list: Hunter James Ordeneaux, Ryan Matthew Stelly
President's list: Jacob P Gauthreaux, Sarah L. Guedry, Matthew J. Slaughter, Morgan R. Tanner