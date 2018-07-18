Leadership Ascension, a program of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce, graduated its 23rd Leadership Class at Clarion Inn & Conference Center on June 21.
There were 36 participants in this year’s Leadership Class, and each member was put onto a team with the task of researching and implementing a project that would positively affect the Ascension community. This year’s projects included Little Bit of STEAM, a project that raised funds for the Ascension Parish Library to provide science, technology, engineering, arts and math kits for area children to utilize ; Broadway Ascension, who transformed the exterior of the Ascension Community Theatre; Each Day a New Beginning, who revitalized a sober living home in Ascension by building an outdoor seating area and community garden; and Helping Dreams Come True, Class of 2032-Trikes for Tykes who raised funds to provide playground equipment for the Ascension Parish Head Start Program.
Broadway Ascension was chosen as this year’s winner. Winning team members included Alyson Boudreaux, Brandon Burr, Donald Capello, Sasha Ipson, Takietha Johnson, Lori Lowery, Andy Nelms, Mandy Stephens and Tyler Teague.
In addition to benefiting the community, the Leadership Ascension Program positively affects those who participate, a news release said.
This year’s participants included Chris Acosta, Rouses Market; Seth Arceneaux, Rubicon, LLC; Staci Berry, St. Elizabeth Hospital; Nikki Black, CSRS, Inc.; Alyson Boudreaux, Sterling International; Brandon Burr, Domain Architecture, LLC; Donald Capello, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office; Jerry Chang, Methanex USA, LLC; John DeFrances, Doerle Food Service, LLC; Tisha Dooley, St. Elizabeth Physicians; Scotty Gwatney, Merril Lynch; Wayne Hamilton Jr., BASF; Karen Hatcher, Gonzales Committee on Cultural Affairs; Paula Hernandez, Iberia Bank; Stephy Ieyoub, Rubicon, LLC; Sasha Ipson, BASF; Takeitha Johnson, Pelican State Credit Union; Anthony Keller, city of Gonzales; Lori Lowery, Shell Chemical — Geismar; Heather Luquette, Succentrix Business Advisors; Kate MacArthur, Ascension Economic Development Corp.; Sean Matassa, Edward Jones Investments; Ronda Matthews, Ascension Parish School Board; Johnette Mauldin, Pelican State Credit Union; Mindy Murray, Methanex USA, LLC; Andy Nelms, Eatel Business; Alexis Roberts, Pelican State Credit Union; Jeremy Sanderford, Neighbors Federal Credit Union; Ron Savoy, Ascension Parish government; Rusty Secrist, Redstick Entertainment; Anna Skias, Percy, Lanoux & Mumphrey Attorneys at Law; Patsy Spears-Jones, Shell Chemical LP; Mandy Stephen, Ascension Parish Clerk of Court's Office; Tyler Teague, Methanex USA, LLC; Mike Toney, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office; and Lacie Troxclair, Stuart & Co. General Contractors.
Leadership Ascension started in 1996 with the mission of preparing emerging community leaders for leadership positions in local government and business. The 10-month program accepts students by application only and offers team-building and educational sessions covering topics such as economic development, healthcare and cultural diversity. To apply for the upcoming class or learn more about Leadership Ascension, visit ascensionchamber.com or call (225) 647-7487.