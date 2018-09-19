Dialogue on race
The Dialogue on Race Series, an educational process for the elimination of racism, will be held on at 6 p.m. Tuesdays, from Sept. 25 through Oct. 30, at the Donaldsonville branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 500 Mississippi St. Trained facilitators will lead the structured two-hour sessions, which have proved effective in helping people understand what needs to be done and what they can do to eliminate racism in their communities. To register, call the library at (225) 473-8052.
Calling Delta Sigma Thetas
The Social Action Committee of the Ascension Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will sponsor a Social Action forum Sept. 27 at the St. Paul Baptist Church Fellowship Center, 10438 Boudreaux Road, Gonzales.
The event will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Master Land Use Plan meeting
The Ascension Parish Master Land Use Plan, a long-range plan to guide the future of Ascension Parish, invites residents to participate in two community open houses on Sept. 26 and Sept. 27. At the open houses, residents will review and provide feedback on four alternative scenarios showing different types of growth patterns.
Planners will use the feedback from the open houses to draft a vision for the future of Ascension Parish. The draft vision will be available for community review at open houses in the fall. Residents and stakeholders can sign up to receive updates as well as follow the plan’s progress at www.ascensionmasterplan.com. Ascension Parish also posts periodic updates on their Facebook page. For additional questions, please contact AscensionMasterPlan@cpex.org.
Drop in any time between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. and the presentations will be given at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at Gonzales Civic Center, 219 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales, and Sept. 27 at Lowery Elementary School, 2389 La. 1 South, Donaldsonville.
Boucherie Fest plans
Plans are underway for the Sorrento Lions Club's Boucherie Festival, set for Oct. 12-14 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
To register for any of the cooking events, visit www.boucheriefestival.com/forms.