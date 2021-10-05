Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux, along with the Jambalaya Festival Association, formed a group to travel to Grand Isle on Sept. 29 to assist with hurricane cleanup.
Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle and employees, National Guard, FEMA crews and some island residents were working in the efforts to restore Grand Isle due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida.
The group cooked and served 360 servings of jambalaya, white beans, salad and bread. Some of the people working at Grand Isle had not had a hot meal in three weeks, according to a news release from the city.
The group from Gonzales included Mayor Barney Arceneaux, former Mayor and current City Councilman Johnny Berthelot, former Councilman Kenny Matassa, former Councilman David Guitreau, City of Gonzales employee and member of the Jambalaya Festival Association Doty Gautreau, Gonzales Fire Department Assistant Chief Preston Landry, and Fireman Dale LeBlanc, along with Jambalaya Festival Association President Wally Taillon, Jambalaya Champion Cade Lanoux and Jambalaya Festival Association Secretary Bart Himel.