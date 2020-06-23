Early voting alters access to Oak Grove Park in Prairieville
The Ascension Parish Clerk of Court, in conjunction with the Parish Department of Recreation, have announced that to accommodate early voting for the presidential primary election, the splash pad and playground at the Oak Grove Community Center will be closed on weekends through Saturday, July 4.
Clerk of Court Bridget Hanna said early voting for the July 11 Presidential Preference Primary began Saturday and runs through July 4, excluding Sundays.
Early voting will be held at the Oak Grove Community Center in Prairieville and at the Registrar of Voters offices in Donaldsonville and Gonzales. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 pm. This is a closed party primary election, which means that only Democrats and Republicans can vote. If you are registered as any other party or no party you are not eligible to vote in this election.
Voters may view their specific ballots at geauxvote.com or the Louisiana secretary of state’s Geauxvote app.
The evolution of the cemeteries in the River Parishes
Emily Ford, a New Orleans-based restoration mason, cemetery preservationist and historian, will give a virtual presentation, “The Evolution of the Cemeteries in the River Parishes,” using Zoom at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 30.
Ford has completed dozens of tomb, tablet and monument restorations in New Orleans. Her work also includes research into historic craft and landscapes of historic New Orleans cemeteries, as well as the design and maintenance of a national cemetery vandalism database. Ford serves as the New Orleans superintendent of municipal cemeteries.
To register, call Gonzales (225) 647-3955, Dutchtown (225) 673-8699, Donaldsonville (225) 473-8052 or Galvez (225) 622-3955. Once registered, you will receive an email with meeting information for the scheduled session. To join the live session, you will need the Meeting Room ID from your email, or you can click on the direct link found in your email.
River Region Art Association
The River Region Art Association's “Wild about Art” week is set for July 6-10 at the Depot Gallery, 320 E. Ascension St., in Gonzales.
The weeklong camp, for ages 6-11, is from 9 a.m. to noon at the Depot Gallery. Students will draw and paint to produce their own wild things. They will use a variety of art materials which include watercolors, tempera paints, oil pastels and colorful construction paper, as their “wildness” emerges.
Older students are invited to join the art association at its “Altered Bookmaking” from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. July 6-10. Discarded books are transformed into a new form with folded pages, secret pockets and tiny drawers. Each will be different and unique and will have their own art throughout the pages.
Registration forms, a schedule of classes and Art Association safety procedures can be found at rraa@riverregionartassociation.org or call (225) 644-8496.