James Lee, executive director of Louisiana Swamp Watch, will be the keynote speaker for the January Ascension GOP Roundtable sponsored by Ascension Republican Women.
The roundtable starts at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the Clarion Inn on La. 30 in Gonzales.
As the former State Director for Americans for Prosperity — Louisiana, he led fights against higher taxes and some regulations, and for smarter sending limits and educational freedom, according to a news release.
Lee will address the proposed changes in Louisiana’s six Congressional Districts.
The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Cost for the lunch is $22, payable in advance.
Payment can be made at paypal.Hme/ARW225. Reservations are requested, RSVP at (225) 921-5187 or email ARWrUS@aol.com
Members and guests are asked to bring nonperishable items for the St. Theresa Food Bank.