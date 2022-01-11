JamesLee2_NP.jpg

James Lee

 Provided photo

James Lee, executive director of Louisiana Swamp Watch, will be the keynote speaker for the January Ascension GOP Roundtable sponsored by Ascension Republican Women.

The roundtable starts at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the Clarion Inn on La. 30 in Gonzales.

As the former State Director for Americans for Prosperity — Louisiana, he led fights against higher taxes and some regulations, and for smarter sending limits and educational freedom, according to a news release.

Lee will address the proposed changes in Louisiana’s six Congressional Districts.

The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Cost for the lunch is $22, payable in advance.

Payment can be made at paypal.Hme/ARW225. Reservations are requested, RSVP at (225) 921-5187 or email ARWrUS@aol.com

Members and guests are asked to bring nonperishable items for the St. Theresa Food Bank.

