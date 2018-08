Two teams of fifth-graders from Oak Grove Primary School in Prairieville will compete in the FIRST Lego League this year. The sponsors of the Robotics Club are Ashley Townsend and Melissa Chretien. Members of the 2018-18 Robotics Club include, front row from left, Benjamin Collins, Paetyn James, Brenslie Trabeau, Eva Doming, Hayden Herring, Tri Nguyen and Reid Scott; and second row, Emma Chustz, Peyton Ueltschey, Joshua Blanchard, Benjamin Tilley, Sophia Magee, Jeremy Rouchon, Eli Freeman, Dawson LeBlanc, Gideon Ashley, Eli Landry and Joseph Arauz. Michael Seidemann is also a member of the club.