Here's what you need to know about the 2021 Ascension Catholic High's basketball teams.
Boys:
Head coach: Delmond Landry
Assistant coaches: Kylon Green, Mikel James, Chase Green and Kaleb Winchester
Record last Season: 9-11, lost to Opelousas Catholic in the first round of D4 playoffs
Returning starters: Senior Demarco Harry (1st team All District) and junior Calvin Delone
Newcomers: Senior Jack Abadie, junior Gavin Richardson, junior Bennett Vega, junior Landon Szubinski, junior LaShawn Bell, sophomore Travis Cedatol, freshman Jamiris Breaux and Freshman Demarcus Patterson and Demarcus Gant.
Note: The Bulldogs return a guard-oriented team with some good shooters led by Harry, Abadie, Delone and Richardson. Inside scoring and rebounding will come from Breaux, Bell and Cedatol. Szubinksi, Vega, Gant and Patterson will be called upon early for depth and minutes.
Girls:
Head coach: Nancy Guillot
Assistant coach: Jessica Simmoneaux
Record last season: 2-9
Starters returning: Junior Katie Brooks (1st team All District), junior Anna Schexnayder and senior Saniyah Prean.
Newcomers: Junior Keagen Davis, 7th grader Taylor Richard, 7th grader Ja’Layah Brown and 7th grader Ja’Myah Brown.
Note: The Lady Bulldogs return all district performer Katie Brooks and guard Anna Schexnayder. Post players Saniyah Prean and Keagen Davis will be counted on for rebounding. The team will rely on some talented 7th graders in Richard and the Brown twins.