All Things Herbs gardening workshop
Skip the grocery store and learn to grow herbs at home. Fresh herbs are essential for the gardener who likes to cook. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, join Sylvia Lowe, Baton Rouge Herb Society member, at 6:30 p.m. at the library in Galvez to hear tips for growing delicious herbs, harvesting them, and how to use them in your favorite recipes.
This workshop is part of a series of educational workshops on gardening and landscaping for novice and advanced gardeners in partnership with the Ascension Parish Master Gardeners Association, which is under the direction of the LSU AgCenter.
To register for this workshop, call (225) 622-3339.
Game On!
Switch things up and get into gaming at the Ascension Parish Library. Test your gaming skills against other players and pick up some tricks to level up on your favorite games.
For the Switch, we’ll have Super Smash Bros Ultimate, MarioKart 8 and Just Dance 2021. Show off your moves on Guitar Hero, Super Smash Bros or MarioKart 8 on WiiU. Meet up at the Dutchtown library on Thursday, Oct. 13; the Galvez library on Tuesday, Oct. 25; or the Gonzales library on Thursday, Oct. 27. Each location will press start at 5 p.m.
Selected games are rated E-10+ (everyone aged 10 and up) and T for Teen. This event is intended for teens 12-18.
Get free legal help
Ascension Parish Library, in partnership with Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, is offering free legal clinics for individuals and families who meet income eligibility requirements.
The clinics are held by appointment on the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the library’s Donaldsonville location.
Pro bono services include evictions, wills and successions, bankruptcies, divorces and more. The clinic does not handle personal injury, criminal or malpractice cases.
Southeast Louisiana Legal Services is a nonprofit law firm that offers representation, advocacy, and legal education to those who meet income eligibility in Southeast Louisiana. SLLS serves people in 22 parishes across Southeast Louisiana. Federal income guidelines are used to determine eligibility.
To make an appointment, call (225) 473-8052. If you cannot make it to the library in person for legal help, virtual help is available by signing up at https://bit.ly/legalclinicAPL.
Youth basketball registration set
Online registration for the 2023 Ascension Youth Basketball Association program for boys and girls ages five to 16 runs through Oct. 31.
The registration fee is $80 per child. Visit www.ayba.info for the link and instructions.
Fall craft fair seeking vendors
The Veterans of Foreign Wars 3693 Auxiliary is seeking vendors for its Nov. 12 Fall Craft Fair.
The craft fair is set for 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the post hall on Churchpoint Road in Gonzales. The event will include indoor and outdoor spaces, food truck and local vendors.
Anyone interested in selling their wares can email anolen21@yahoo.com.