Santa's helper visiting with children Saturday at the Hickley Waguespack Center in Donaldsonville donned mirrored glass with his traditional red suit.
Officers from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office organized the annual free Christmas party, which has grown over the years, from about 30 attendees and no community sponsors to hundreds of local residents and several sponsors. And next year, said Lt. Mike Brooks who headed up organizing the party, it will be even bigger.
Employees and representatives from sponsors volunteered at booths, gave funding, provided free food and helped buy or have donated bicycles, scooters, dolls, board games, Santa hats and much more, organizers said.
Brooks said the Sheriff’s Office also organizes similar community parties at Halloween, Easter and back-to-school time. They are held at the "Wag," which includes a park and playground equipment as an added plus for children at the events.
Booths gave away so many free items that they often provided plastic grocery bags for folks to carry their gifts. The event featured jambalaya, activity books, tumblers, Santa hats, a bicycle and scooter giveaway.
“People enjoy this. It’s the highlight of their winter holiday,” Brooks said. “They look forward to all our parties. The Christmas party started out very small with just our office and the library, but now it’s grown and not only covers Ascension Parish but also Assumption, Iberville and St. James parishes. And there are more giveaways. All these bikes and then toys like My Lil’ Pony and Battleship. We had even more groups wanting to sign on as sponsors, but we held off so we can grow the event slowly. Next year it will be even bigger. The Sheriff’s Office likes to give back to the community, and this is one way we can do this in a positive way.”
Children lined up to see Santa Claus, who gave each child a wrapped gift and posed for photos. Then the children made the rounds to various tents and tables for free items.
Among them were the Abbate family: dad Brett Sr., mom Kristina, 3-year-old Brison, 13-year-old Brett Jr. and 5-year-old Brandon. They were looking for holiday events locally that were family-friendly after moving to Donaldsonville recently.
“We had never been to anything in Ascension Parish, and we were looking for things to do online as a family. There was a long list here locally, and the party was one of them,” Brett Sr. said. “The kids love it. There were so many things to do and all those free gifts. We kept asking for more plastic bags to carry them around. We didn’t know anything about this event, and, from the flier, it didn’t look that big. But it is amazing."
For Christmas, the boys all asked Santa for PlayStation games and plug-in devices. Brison just wants whatever his brothers get for Christmas. And the holiday came a little early for them. In the drawing, the family ended up winning a 20-inch blue Huffy bike and a scooter. “We never win anything,” Brett Sr. said happily.
Jessica Washington, the mother of three excited children, was impressed with the party. "I knew how good the party would be, because I’ve been to the ones in the past. The kids have really enjoyed themselves and even saw many of their friends from school, which made them happy, too. They did an awesome job providing a fine event for families.”
Son Jeremiah, 7, and twin siblings Jordan and Joshua, both 6, had lists ready for Santa. Their wish lists include video games and a Barbie Dream House. But the holiday came a little early when Jordan won a scooter in the raffle drawing. “They were so excited,” Jessica said. “And we left with bags full of stuff. It was nice to see a Santa their color, too. It would be wonderful to have even more events like this for the family.”
Shell Geismar was well represented by the free food, tents with giveaways and a number of employee volunteers. Micah Whitmore, a reliability engineer at Shell for eight years, grew up in Zachary, where he learned the meaning of community and brought it to this area. “This is really a part of our mission. It is aligned with it, and it’s an amazing experience to give back to the community where you work,” Whitmore said. “Our plant has a host of networking groups, and I serve on the Shell Black Networking Group Committee at the Geismar plant,” Whitmore said.
He has been active in the community service group for about four years, and Shell has other volunteer groups with projects, too. “The Sheriff’s Office did a great job with planning this party and getting the toys donated,” Whitmore said., “And one of our retirees (shhhhh) volunteered as Santa. He was wearing sunglasses and is our cool Santa. The kids love him. We all need to give back in programs like this. It feels wonderful.”