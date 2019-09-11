THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. Connect with other cancer survivors and caregivers by joining the Gonzales Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center walking group. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. For information, call (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
INTERNET BASICS: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Intended for people with little or no experience with the internet. Participants will be introduced to the internet, learn how the web works, and learn how to explore using Microsoft Internet Explorer. (225) 647-3955.
FREE DENTAL CARE FOR A LIFETIME OF FREEDOM: Main Street Dental Care, 6473 La. 44, Suite 202, Gonzales. Main Street Dental Care will join Freedom Day USA, a national Military Thank You event designed to show their appreciation for your sacrifices. Providing dental services to our active duty and retired military service personnel. Military ID will be required. There may be other businesses participating in Freedom Day USA, to check, visit FreedomDayUSA.org.
FRIDAY
TAI JI QUAN: MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Library, Gonzales branch. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
LUNCH-BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
SATURDAY
3RD ANNUAL FALL FEST: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., KC Hall, Black Bayou Road. Featuring a jambalaya cook-off, live music, auctions, kids events and food.
LEGO CLUB: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Whether you're a first time builder or a master at Lego construction, you're sure to have a fun time putting pieces together at the Lego Club. They'll provide the Lego's, but the materials and creations must stay at the library, so you might want to bring a camera along to capture the moment. For children of all ages. Duplo Blocks and Mega Bloks will be available for younger children. (225) 647-3955.
NATIONAL PLAY DAY: Noon to 4 p.m., Prairieville Walmart, 17585 Airline Highway. All aboard for National Play Day. Play with the newest toys, enjoy fun photo ops, join a scavenger hunt, and pick up a Wonder Pack, while supplies last.
MONDAY
A HEALING ARTS WORKSHOP: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, Medical Plaza I, 2nd floor, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Learn to use art to increase self-awareness, cope with symptoms, and manage stress. Hosted by Mary Bird Perkins. Registration Required. Space is limited. To register call, Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205.
TAI JI QUAN: MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Library, Gonzales branch. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
JOB SEARCHING ON THE INTERNET: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Learn how to use the internet as a vital tool in your job search. (225) 647-3955.
TUESDAY
GLOW IN THE DARK FRIENDSHIP BRACELETS: 4:30 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Use glow-in-the-dark pony beads and strings of stretchy elastic cord to design your very own, one-of-a-kind friendship bracelet. (225) 473-8052.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call (225) 450-1016.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
GARDENING IN ASCENSION PARISH — JUST KEEPS GROWING! FALL TREE & SHRUB SELECTIONS, PROPER PLANTING AND CARE: 6:30 p.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. Take advantage of the fall season and add new trees and shrubs to your landscape. Andre Brock, LSU Horticulture Agent in St. John the Baptist Parish, will discuss how to select the right plant for the right location. Learn how to properly plant your trees and shrubs and how to take care of them during the first crucial year, so that they will thrive for many years to come. To register, call (225) 673-8699.
WEDNESDAY
NURSERY RHYME OLYMPICS: 10 a.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. Come play and have fun at the first Nursery Rhyme Olympics hosted by the Ascension Parish Library in Dutchtown. With eight different activities, such as the Mother Goose Waddle and the Jack Be Nimble Obstacle Course, the games are sure to please your toddlers and preschoolers while teaching them a thing or two. Your child will feel like a real Olympian when they receive a special medal and a nursery rhyme coloring booklet. Designed for toddlers and preschoolers, but all ages are welcome. Call or visit the library for more information at (225) 673-8699.
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being and improve self-care. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
Sept. 19
DISCOVERING EMAIL: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This workshop will cover a brief history of email, discuss its uses, cover the various types of email, discuss its features found in email, and feature hands-on email practice. Already having some internet and computer experience will be helpful to participants. (225) 647-3955.
CANARY ISLANDERS: 6 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Author and historian Stephen Estopinal, originally from St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes, is a descendant of the Canary Islanders. Displaced during Hurricane Katrina, Estopinal now resides in Ascension Parish. His works focus on the Louisiana-Canary Islands connection and provides historical accounts of islanders' settlement in Donaldsonville and Galvez. Join the library to learn more about the Canary Islanders' history, heritage, and culture. A book signing will follow the presentation. To register, call the library at (225) 473-8052.