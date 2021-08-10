Verify before heading out
As COVID-19 cases rise in our area, many events are being canceled or moved to a virtual program.
We're listing planned events, but be aware that anything could get canceled. Call or visit websites to verify the event will be held.
Not Your Grandmother’s Flowers gardening workshop
Need new ideas for your flower garden? Discover what first filial generation seeds and plants are and how they can make useful additions to your home garden.
This educational gardening workshop, brought to you by Ascension Parish Library and the Ascension Parish Master Gardeners Association under the direction of the LSU AgCenter, explores how new and improved genetics make flower gardening rewarding and less labor intensive.
Cindy Moran, licensed landscape horticulturist and former owner of a wholesale bedding plant nursery, will discuss how interspecific crosses have revolutionized flowers and foliage in gardens. Plus, learn how to make the important decisions in selecting seasonal color. F1 Hybrids: Not Your Grandmother’s Flowers will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales. Registration is required and space is limited. Call (225) 647-3955 to register.
Art show at the library
River Region Art Association is inviting all artists in the River Parishes area to participate in its second “Community Art Exhibit” at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales Main. Residents are invited to bring in their art to show off for friends and family. All types of media are accepted: drawings, paintings, photography, mixed media and sculpture (limited size). You do not have to be a professional to enter the Community Exhibit. Art will be accepted from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 13 and from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Main Library in Gonzales, 708 South Irma Blvd, Gonzales.
This exhibit is open to any artist of any age, students, art students and amateur painters. The artwork will be up for two weeks, and it’s a great time to see the works of art by our local artists and bring your friends and neighbors.
For more information call (225) 644-8496, leave a message and someone will call you back. Our Depot Gallery is open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday noon to 4 p.m..
COVID-19 shots available at Health Unit
The staff at the Ascension Parish Health Unit reminds residents they can get the COVID-19 vaccine at the health unit.
The Moderna vaccine is available at the Ascension Parish Health Unit, 1024 S. East Ascension Complex Blvd., in Gonzales. Appointments are available by calling (225) 450-1425.
According to its news release, vaccines are an essential part of helping to safely bring Louisiana back, and the Ascension Parish Government is working hard, together with its partners the Louisiana Department of Health and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to help do so, according to a news release.
For information, visit https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/.
New virtual tours
Experience the best of the River Road African American Museum from the comfort of your own home.
With virtual exhibitions, the museum continues to uncover and share compelling stories about the rural communities of south Louisiana through the collection, preservation and interpretation of art, artifacts and historic buildings.
Check out the museum's newest virtual exhibits from its app or visit rrmobile.aamuseum.yourcultureconnect.com/experiences.
Lessons in Medicare
The Ascension Council on Aging will be hosting MIPPA Education Events for Ascension Parish senior residents. MIPPA is the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008.
The events are scheduled at both senior centers as follows:
- Gonzales Senior Center: Thursday, Aug. 12, 10:30 a.m.
- Donaldsonville Senior Center: Wednesday, Aug. 18, 10:30 a.m.
For information, call Leslie at Gonzales Senior Center, (225) 621-5750, or Jamie at Donaldsonville Senior Center, (225) 473-3789.
TOPS Club meets
Take off Pounds Sensibly meets starting with weigh-in at 9:15 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the fellowship hall at Carpenter's Chapel Church, 41181 La. 933, in Prairieville. Dues are $5 a month. For information, call Miriam Sanchez at (225) 202-8521.