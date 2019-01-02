Food commodities will be distributed from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 8 in the Lemman Memorial Center, 1100 Clay St., in Donaldsonville and again from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Jan. 9 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and the Ascension Parish Health Unit conduct the quarterly distribution, which is part of a federal program that makes donated foods available to emergency feeding organizations that provide food staples to qualified individuals and families to relieve situations of emergency distress.
In the future, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will distribute commodities on the second Tuesday of each quarter in Donaldsonville and the third Wednesday of each quarter in Gonzales.
Food for Families will be distributing food from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Jan. 8 in Donaldsonville and from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Jan. 9 at Lamar-Dixon in Gonzales. This is a Catholic Charities organization that will be distributing in the future on the second Tuesday of each month in Donaldsonville and the second Wednesday of each month in Gonzales. New applications for Food for Families will be taken at this time.