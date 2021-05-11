At the May 6 Parish Council meeting, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment proclaimed May 6-12 as Nurses Week in Ascension Parish.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, registered nurses reported to work every day, putting their health and the health of their families at risk, to deliver quality care to everyone in need,” said Cointment. “I ask all residents to join me in honoring the nurses who devote their lives and careers to care for all of us, and to show our appreciation not just during this week, but at every opportunity throughout the year.”
According to the proclamation, there are nearly 3.6 million registered nurses in the United States, 40 thousand in Louisiana, and close to 2,000 in Ascension Parish, and they constitute the nation’s largest health care profession.
Registered nurses meet the different and emerging health care needs of the people in a wide range of settings, and work constantly to improve the health of the nation by promoting ways to increase delivery of primary and preventive health care, the proclamation says.
A renewed emphasis on primary and preventive health care requires better utilization of registered nursing resources. The demand for registered nursing services will be greater than ever because of the aging of the American population, the continuing expansion of life-sustaining technologies, the explosive growth of home health care services, and to meet the increasingly complex needs of health care consumers in this community, the proclamation continues.