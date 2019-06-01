The Gonzales Police Department is searching for a man seen in surveillance camera footage who they said dropped a gunshot victim off at a hospital, then ran off.
The man can be seen in video from Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital dropping off a 46-year-old black male suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest at 2:34 p.m. Saturday, according to the Police Department.
The man rolled the victim into the emergency room's lobby, then ran out of the hospital and fled in a white SUV. The location of the shooting is unknown, and the victim was in critical condition as of Saturday.
Anyone with information should contact Gonzales Police Department at (225) 647-9572 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.