GONZALES — Feliciana Home Health South announced Nov. 20 that it has been named a top agency of the 2018 HomeCare Elite, a recognition of the top-performing home health agencies in the United States. For 13 years, HomeCare Elite has annually identified the top 25 percent of Medicare-certified agencies and highlighted the top 100 and top 500 agencies overall.
Feliciana Home Health South, a local provider of home health services in Gonzales, is part of LHC Group, a national provider of post-acute care services with 32,000 employees operating locations in 36 states.
“The entire LHC Group family congratulates our team members at Feliciana Home Health South for achieving this meaningful mark of excellence in our industry,” said Keith G. Myers, LHC Group’s chairman and CEO. “They are the reason we succeed in bringing high-quality healthcare to the patients, families, referral sources, and healthcare partners in every community we serve. Their hard work and commitment to patients and families has earned Feliciana Home Health South a place among the nation’s best.”
The ranking is developed by ABILITY Network, a leading information technology company helping providers and payers simplify the administrative and clinical complexities of healthcare. It is sponsored by DecisionHealth, publisher of Home Health Line and the Complete Home Health ICD-10-CM Diagnosis Coding Manual.
HomeCare Elite agencies are determined by an analysis of performance measures in quality outcomes, best practices implementation, patient experience, quality improvement and consistency, and financial health. In order to be considered, an agency must be Medicare-certified and have data for at least three outcomes in Home Health Compare. Out of 8,898 agencies considered, 2,223 are recognized on the 2018 HomeCare Elite winners list overall.