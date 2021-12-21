Have a great Christmas
Christmas is just a few days away.
After 2020, many of us were looking to a celebration unhindered by pandemic protocols, but COVID-19 just won’t go away.
Many of us hoped 2021 would be better, and it wasn’t. Pain and bad things seemed to follow us into the new year.
In my case, the pandemic prevented me from traveling to Britain to be with my brother in the final weeks of his life this spring, and this Christmas is the first one without him since his birth in 1969.
Many of you can share painful things from this year.
Despite the pain and difficulties, 2021 did bring some good.
Our communities were able to start meeting in groups again. We could see faces without masks. We’ve learned to be flexible in our plans when things are rescheduled, the store shelves are empty of the product we want, or the delivery service has sent your package who knows where.
Let me encourage everyone to embrace the hope this holiday season represents.
Let’s find ways to incorporate that hope into our lives and allow it to inspire us.
At heart, have a Merry Christmas.
Ascension Recycling Center holiday hours announced
The Ascension Parish Recycling Center, located at the DPW headquarters on Churchpoint Road in Gonzales, has announced its operating hours for the upcoming holiday season.
The center, at 42077 Church Point Road, Gonzales, is normally open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is closed on Fridays, Sundays and holidays.
For the holidays, the Recycling Center will close:
- Saturday, Jan. 1
- Monday, Jan. 3
All other hours remain the same.
For a full list of items accepted for recycling, visit: http://www.ascensionparish.net/keep-ascension-beautiful/.
This is a free service for Ascension Parish residents.
Punch needle art
Punch needling is an art style that has been used for centuries to handmake rugs or patches. Artists use a specialized needle to push thread into cloth. Tweens between the ages of 9 and 11 years are invited to Ascension Parish Library at 10 a.m. Dec. 29 in Gonzales to introduce this old-school fiber art technique to the modern gaming world. For information, call the local library location or visit myapl.org.
Jewel Snowflakes
During winter break, try your hand at jewelry making by creating your own charming jewel snowflake that you can use to decorate your room for the winter season. Stop by Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales, Dutchtown, or Galvez during regular operating hours until Friday, Dec. 31, and ask any staff member at the checkout desk for a jewel snowflake crafting kit. Then, use the jewelry pliers and assorted beads to create a shimmering, icy design to take home. Designed for tweens and teens ages 9–18. Available while supplies last. For more information, call your local library location or visit myapl.org.
TOPS Club meets
Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets starting with weigh-in at 9:15 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the fellowship hall at Carpenter's Chapel Church, 41181 La. 933, in Prairieville. Dues are $5 a month. For information, call Miriam Sanchez at (225) 202-8521.
The Gonzales Health Unit is offering booster doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
In order to receive a booster dose, you must be over the age of 18 and must meet the following conditions: live in a long-term care setting, have underlying medical conditions or live or work in a high-risk setting.
The Pfizer and Moderna booster dose is administered at least six months from the date of their last dose.
The Health Unit is vaccinating anyone 18 and older who wants to start a vaccine series.
Call the Gonzales Health Unit at (225) 644-4582 to schedule an appointment.