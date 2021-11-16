Covid boosters available at Gonzales Health Unit
The Gonzales Health Unit is offering booster doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
In order to receive a booster dose, you must be over the age of 18 and must meet the following conditions: Live in a long-term care setting, have underlying medical conditions, or live or work in a high-risk setting.
The Pfizer and Moderna booster dose is administered at least six months from the date of their last dose. The Moderna vaccine may be given to people 18 years and older who were vaccinated two or more months from their initial dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The Health Unit is vaccinating anyone 18 and older who wants to start a vaccine series.
Call the Gonzales Health Unit at (225) 644-4582 to schedule an appointment.
Jambalaya Festival Association 2021 Christmas Parade
Sign up for the Gonzales Christmas parade set to roll at 1 p.m. Dec. 12.
Gingerbread Village is the theme for the Jambalaya Festival Association's annual Christmas Parade.
Chartered in 1967, the Jambalaya Festival Association began as a way to promote Gonzales, its culture and to serve as a fundraiser for numerous community projects throughout the parish. Celebrating its 54th year, the association continues to serve the community year-round as both a volunteer organization and through charitable catering.
To register, visit jambalayafestival.net
TOPS Club meets
Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets starting with weigh-in at 9:15 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the fellowship hall at Carpenter's Chapel Church, 41181 La. 933, in Prairieville. Dues are $5 a month. For information, call Miriam Sanchez at (225) 202-8521.
Drop off recycling
The Recycling Center is at the Department of Public Works headquarters, 42077 Churchpoint Road, in Gonzales. Operating hours are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.