Visitors interested in traveling to Ascension Parish now have a new marketing and branding campaign to explain why Ascension is Louisiana's Sweet Spot.
The Ascension Parish Tourism Commission, formerly branded as Tour Ascension, announced Nov. 18 a major rebranding to Louisiana’s Sweet Spot to cohesively connect community, business and visitors.
The announcement was made at The Great River Road Museum at Houmas House and Gardens in conjunction with the reveal of the naming of the pedestrian bridge, the Sweet Spot Landing at the Mississippi River.
Tracy Browning, executive director at Ascension Parish Tourism Commission, said, “this process has included community input to create a destination brand for Ascension Parish.”
“Louisiana’s Sweet Spot brand ties together history, with Houmas House, once the largest sugar-producing plantation to historic Donaldsonville and culture where soul food merges with French cuisine and Cajun meets Creole," Browning said. "It’s also about the location in the state, centrally located, just off I0 and between two major cities, Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Ascension Parish is Louisiana’s Sweet Spot.”
The rebranding includes a new Facebook look, revamped website (www.visitlasweetspot.com), a new visitor guide and general guide, brand story, brand video and commercials.
Ascension Parish saw $169.6 million in tourism spending and is ranked 10 out of 64 parishes in tourism expenditures. Tourism generated $5.9 million dollars in local taxes and $15.1 million in state taxes in 2019. The local impact created 2,200 jobs and $61 million in workers paychecks. This allowed each household to pay $495 less in taxes, Browning said.