The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail June 13-20:
June 13
Hanchey, Khaniya: 20, 40206 Coontrap Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Sheppard, Stefan Tyler: 31, 404 W. New River Road, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, operating vehicle while license is suspended, criminal trespass/all other offenses, misdemeanor theft.
Garcia, Santos Daniel: 32, 316 Laurel St., Morgan, hold for other agency, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Wings, Johnteona: 19, 1737 La Annie Drive, Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Veals, John: 25, 3271 Topaz Drive, Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft.
Keller, Byron James: 26, 5336 Barras St., St. James, criminal trespass/all other offenses, disturbing the peace/unlawful assembly/curfew/loitering/vagrancy.
Davis, Carl A.: 29, 2142 La. 30, Gonzales, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, resisting a police officer with force or violence, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Warner, Lee Michael: 31, address unavailable, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Acuff, James T.: 35, 39459 Babin Road, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, monetary instrument abuse, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Lott, Christopher: 30, 39459 Babin Road, Gonzales, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction , monetary instrument abuse, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
June 14
Heitman, James William: 39, 16345 La. 1 N., French Settlement, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Jones, Richard: 50, 35094 Perkins Road, Denham Springs, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Weaver, Kerry Lynn: 35, 43264 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Jones, Kameron: 19, 41356 Cemetery Road, Gonzales, state probation violation, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.
Alsay, Paul J.: 55, 700 Houmas St., Donaldsonville, aggravated assault.
May, Gabrielle R.: 24, 14212 Ridge Road, Prairieville, computer fraud, misdemeanor theft.
May, Vicki: 55, 14212 Ridge Road, Prairieville, computer fraud, misdemeanor theft.
Albright, George D.: 59, 28835 La. 16, Denham Springs, theft.
Lopez, Evelyn: 20, 608 W. Jeansonne St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Glasco, Sylvia: 42, 711 Houmas St., No. 2, Donaldsonville, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, domestic abuse battery.
Young, Charles E.: 38, 43509 N. Pine Crest St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, violations of protective orders.
Joseph, Dana Louise: 36, 41060 Merritt Evans Road, Prairieville, misdemeanor theft.
Herrera, Anthony: 36, 123 Crawford Loop, Pollock, resisting an officer, resisting a police officer with force or violence, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Guillot, Rustin Felix: 28, 355 Hood St., Donaldsonville, state probation violation, unauthorized use of a movable, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
June 15
Dolly Jr., William Jermaine: 20, 1737 La Annie Drive, Baton Rouge, two counts of simple burglary/vehicle, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, misdemeanor theft, theft of a firearm.
Scott, Quanmaine J.: 24, 38321 Dogwood St., Gonzales, violations of protective orders.
Taylor, William L.: 45, 18705 Ducros Road, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court, operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, hit-and-run driving.
Tunson, Wesley: 49, 523 Paula Drive, Thibodaux, Resisting an Officer, domestic abuse battery.
McKey, Amanda Brooke: 25, 17950 Airline Highway, 1034, Prairieville, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
June 16
Anderson, Clarence: 27, 12073 Roddy Road, Apt. 18, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery.
Williams, Israel N.: 20, 42033 Betty St., Gonzales, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, possession of marijuana.
Pepper, Cadin M.: 19, 18462 Belle Alliance Road, Prairieville, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age, possession of marijuana.
Lane, Markeith R.: 28, 37313 La. 74, Geismar, operating vehicle while license is suspended, speed, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Williams, Luisa Adriana: 39, 15415 Lee Road, Houston, Texas, failure to appear in court.
Alexander, Mario L.: 42, 683 N. Carrollton St., Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, driver must be licensed, traffic-control signals, operating while intoxicated.
Williams Jr., Allen Christopher: 22, 5373 Hemingway Drive, Darrow, off-road vehicles/authorization for use on the shoulders of certain public roads and highways, one-way roadways and rotary traffic islands, reckless operation, stop signs and yield signs, flight from an officer.
Lacaze, Donald Joseph: 65, 43525 La. 621, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Adkins, Tate Allen: 25, 36278 Bluff Road, Prairieville, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple burglary/all others.
June 17
Dunn, Michael W.: 30, 43210 N. Henderson Ave., Prairieville, simple assault.
Cheong, Cory Orlando: 26, 14119 Adam Arceneaux Drive, Gonzales, four counts of failure to appear in court, resisting an officer.
Hodge, Steven: 29, 17588 Joe Sevario Road, Prairieville, violations of protective orders.
Argrave, James Bret: 59, 12453 Forest Braud Lane, Gonzales, surety.
Prejeant, Ryan: 37, 2877 La. 1, Labadieville, misdemeanor theft.
Gentile, Travis A.: 34, 40137 Autumn Breeze Ave., Prairieville, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor theft.
Judice, Brendan J.: 19, 37395 Preserve Trail, Gonzales, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, simple criminal damage to property.
June 18
Williams, Enricco Deville: 40, 1131 E. Greenbriar Ave., Convent, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on roadway laned for traffic, speeding, flight from an officer, speeding, traffic-control signals, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies.
Dunn, Jestin James: 19, 9951 Spur Road, Denham Springs, distribution/possession with the intent to Distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, driver must be licensed, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, when lighted lamps are required.
Dunbar, George: 64, 464 La. 73, Geismar, felony theft.
Estle, Craig: 50, 17657 Golden Eagle Drive, Prairieville, operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving, reckless operation.
Prejean, Dax Michael: 25, 147 Redwood St., Labadieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Benson, Walter Heath: 43, 519 N. Bullion Ave., Gonzales, issuing worthless checks, felony theft.
Williams, Israel N.: 20, 42033 Betty St., Gonzales, bond revocation, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Nicholas, Dalacia Marie: 41, 9296 Central Project St., Convent, misdemeanor theft.
Rejonis, Howard Joseph: 52, 4607 Fernvalley Court, Orlando, Florida, operating while intoxicated.
Hughes, Elisha Ray: 34, 36612 Pookie Lane, Prairieville, forgery, felony theft, two counts of misdemeanor theft, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Clifton, Rebecca L.: 41, 7322 La. 1, Belle Rose, failure to appear in court.
Guedry, Dayla L.: 32, 11119 John Bateman Lane, St. Amant, bank fraud, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
White, Jeremiah: 25, 9353 La. 405, Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Graham, Stevi Michelle: 32, 40456 Augustin Ave., Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Jasper, Jazmyne: 18, 134440 Bayou Oak St., Gonzales, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Sparrow, Breanna P.: 19, 13549 W. Leon St., Gonzales, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Starks, Carolyn M.: 39, 14323 Summerset Drive, Gonzales, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Starks, Kendrix: 18, 14323 Summerset Drive, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Green, Robert H.: 19, 39056 James Drive, Prairieville, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Bowman, Kim Ann: 39, 12369 Dutchtown Lane, Geismar, monetary instrument abuse, bank fraud, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Redditt, Isaac Hezakiah: 19, 38259 La. 621, No. 5, Gonzales, three counts of failure to appear in court, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
June 19
Simoneaux, Ashley: 32, 325 S. Ida St., A, Gonzales, resisting an officer, misdemeanor theft, failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Bethley, Rachelle Tranesse: 38, 5223 Seneca Drive, Darrow, domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Stoyer, Jennifer Helen: 34, 38323 Cedar St., Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Graham, Christopher: 33, address unavailable, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Bethley, Catrell: 48, 5223 Seneca Drive, Darrow, domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Couvillion, Derek Michael: 22, 18530 Belle Alliance Road, Prairieville, violations of protective orders.
Poche, Justin Paul: 25, 43100 Poche Lane, Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
North, Thomas Johnson: 40, 2618 N. King Ave., Lutcher, failure to appear in court.
Millet Jr., Randall Wayne: 31, 42043 Ficklin Wells Road, Gonzales, resisting an officer, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Blazier, Tyler J.: 22, 12446 Laurel Ridge Road, St. Amant, misdemeanor theft.
Kent, Daryl: 28, 4244 La. 24, Bourg, failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft, felony theft.
Little, Kennieth William: 28, 9946 Blakemore Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Brouillette, Clifton G.: 47, 355 Crydon St, Baton Rouge, residential contractor fraud.
Hopkins, Jolyne Joyce: 26, 32652 Cynthia Drive, Denham Springs, misdemeanor theft, felony theft.
Comeaux, Ronell Joseph: 22, 2201 Acosta Road, Donaldsonville, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Ester, DiSean: 19, 10067 Clark Road, Gonzales, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property.
Templet, Michelle R.: 52, 6725 Lasalle Ave., Baton Rouge, theft.
Christoff, Michael Anthony: 43, 6055 Majestic Lane, Sorrento, simple criminal damage to property.
June 20
Cayette, Jalen Samuel: 19, 115 Burns Drive, Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana.