The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail on July 26-Aug. 2:
July 26
McKinnis, Vanessa: 40, 428 N. 23rd St., Baton Rouge, felony theft, exploitation of the infirmed.
Guerrero, Saul Mora: 28, 9163 Prescott Drive, Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, two counts failure to appear in court, hold for other agency.
Marcel, Randall James: 53, 950 Huey Andrew Ave., Gonzales, two counts failure to appear in court, domestic abuse battery.
Cryer, Curtis Roy: 58, 17911 Old Jefferson Highway, Prairieville, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, felony theft of a motor vehicle, illegal possession of stolen things.
Lightfoot, Taireak: 20, 802 W. Tenth St., Donaldsonville, three counts failure to appear in court, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, operating vehicle while license is suspended.
July 27
Landry, Ebony: 24, 1305 E. Bayou St., 404, Donaldsonville, aggravated battery.
Brown, Ebony: 32, 111 Palm Drive, Donaldsonville, simple battery.
Bringhurst, Christopher: 31, 11559 Kirby Road, Lot 57, Denham Springs, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Jones, Marchand D.: 34, 8191 Main St., Sorrento, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple criminal damage to property.
Blum, Shawn Keith: 47, 45085 Dora Road, St. Amant, two counts failure to appear in court.
Knight, Lakeshia Shavon: 41, 417 Louise St., Denham Springs, failure to appear in court.
Fierro, Andres David: 40, 1313 N. Sherwood Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court.
Nelson, Herman L.: 62, 434 S. Airline Highway, 114, Gonzales, bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, simple assault.
Hunt, Andrea Marie: 24, 209 E. Josephine St., Gonzales, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated criminal damage to property, assault by drive-by shooting, first degree murder/attempt.
Johnson, Bertrell R.: 38, 2424 W. Orice Roth Road, Gonzales, soliciting donations without permit.
Farrar, Triniti N.: 22, 209 E. Josephine St., Gonzales, first degree murder/attempt, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated criminal damage to property, assault by drive-by shooting.
July 28
Bell, Carl M.: 55, 35194 Julien Lane, Donaldsonville, state probation violation, felony domestic abuse battery, aggravated battery.
Parker, Brittney Leigh: 32, 3936 Drusilla Drive, Baton Rouge, resisting an officer, expired motor vehicle insurance, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating vehicle while license is suspended, required position and method of turning at intersections, operating while intoxicated.
Gobble, Christopher Anson: 34, 41194 Courtney Road, Gonzales, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Falcon, Chad A.: 51, 6951 La. 996, Belle Rose, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Collins, Byron Vincent: 27, 1715 Loretta D St., Donaldsonville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce.
Variani, Dwayne Michael: 43, 16119 Joe Sevario Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, owner to secure registration, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, illegal possession of stolen things.
Robertson, Gary Lee: 35, 13170 Dutchtown Point Ave., Gonzales, parole revoked, misdemeanor theft, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Brown, John David: 28, 42421 La. 30, Lot 34, Gonzales, surety, two counts failure to appear in court.
Morris, Keith: 68, 14037 Mill Settlement Drive, Port Vincent, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Dunn, Jestin: 18, 1216 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Prudhomme, Daniel: 18, 14499 Ridge Road, Prairieville, disturbing the peace/violent & tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Fudge, Jaleel Tre'von: 19, 38259 La. 621, Gonzales, possession of marijuana.
Miles, Michael: 17, 38259 La. 621, Gonzales, possession of marijuana.
July 29
Fowler, James D.: 52, 25723 Gill Road, Denham Springs, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, resisting an officer, operating while intoxicated.
Lacaze, Donald Joseph: 64, 14122 Forrest Heights Subdivision Road, Gonzales, false imprisonment, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation, violations of protective orders.
Martin, Walter: 29, 16115 Woodlawn Acres Ave., Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Said, Mohammad Thabet: 26, 43027 Cypress Bend Ave., Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, fugitive other state jurisdiction.
Favorite, Carl: 62, 37355 La. 621, Prairieville, aggravated battery.
Friedley, Perry Roy: 20, 42245 Moody Dixon Road, 5, Prairieville, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce.
Bureau, Earl L.: 31, 8370 S. St. Landry Ave., 9, Gonzales, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, simple battery.
July 30
Buezo-Soler, Kiber Naun: 32, 16007 Joe Sevario Road, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, driver must be licensed, stop signs and yield signs, operating while intoxicated.
Valin, Noah: 34, 13517 La. 431, St. Amant, criminal trespass/all other offenses, misdemeanor theft.
Reynolds, John Edward: 27, 4500 Sherwood Common Blvd., Baton Rouge, expired motor vehicle insurance, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Spann, Waylon J.: 31, 1395 La. 29, Bunkie, two counts failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Norwood, Dustin Louis: 34, 1825 Ryder Drive, Baton Rouge, felony simple criminal damage to property.
Harrell, Jermoin: 28, 11211 Emile Jackson Road, Gonzales, felony theft.
Johnson, Mark: 19, 306 W. Ninth St., Donaldsonville, felony aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated battery.
Garza, Tanya M.: 36, 16211 La. 431, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Batz, Rolando Ventura: 35, 8512 Rush Ave., A, Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, following vehicles, careless operation, no seat belt, vehicles without required equipment or in unsafe condition, false certificates, driver must be licensed, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated.
Warner, Lee Michael: 30, address unavailable, bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Shelton, Gary: 51, 18291 Manchac Place Drive, Prairieville, two counts failure to appear in court.
Mitchell, Jeremy Reed: 31, 35200 Julien Lane, Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, two counts failure to appear in court.
Nash, Joseph: 59, 38534 La. 74, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
July 31
Roddy, Chad C.: 24, 17295 JT Roddy Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Westley, Jerry W.: 36, 410 Front St., Donaldsonville, domestic abuse battery, aggravated battery.
Thibodeaux, Lauren Schoonmaker: 31, 31938 Linder Road, Denham Springs, state probation violation.
Lacey, Jamie A.: 25, 35114 La. 1 N., Donaldsonville, state probation violation, no motor vehicle insurance, driver must be licensed, vehicle license required, possession of marijuana, failure to appear in court.
Leger, Maravic: 38, 12252 Deck Blvd., Geismar, criminal abandonment.
Aug. 1
Mitchell, Levi: 23, 41149 La. 42, Lot 20, Prairieville, two counts failure to appear in court, resisting an officer, violations of protective orders, felony theft, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Colona, Preston: 27, 17210 Meadowview Drive, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Pippin, Haley: 35, 13166 Moss Pointe Drive, Geismar, felony aggravated assault with a firearm.
Granger, James R.: 37, 1128 E. Sybil Ave., Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Allen, Byron K.: 40, address unavailable, driver must be licensed, felony illegal possession of stolen things.
Sanders, Joseph A.: 23, 4769 Longfellow Drive, Baton Rouge, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Saucier, Matthew: 29, 16392 Oakridge Road, Prairieville, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
Mitchell, Zachery T.: 26, 41149 La. 42, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, criminal trespass/all other offenses, felony theft.
Matz Jr., Charles J.: 43, 3313 King Bradford Drive, Baton Rouge, three counts failure to appear in court, owner to secure registration, violations of registration provisions, operating vehicle while license is suspended, no motor vehicle insurance, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor illegal possession of stolen things.
Davis, Rodney S.: 47, 1909 N. Airline Highway, 102, Gonzales, two counts failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, violations of protective orders.
Aug. 2
Babin, Dustin Paul: 38, 11346 George Lambert Road, St. Amant, three counts failure to appear in court, domestic abuse/aggravated assault.