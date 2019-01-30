The parents of Dakota Theriot were both shot in the head at their home in Ascension Parish autopsy results show, according to Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre.

Dakota Theriot has admitted to shooting his parents, Keith and Elizabeth Theriot, on Saturday, authorities have said, as well as three other people at a residence where he had been staying in Livingston Parish.

Dakota Theriot is accused of killing Summer Ernest, 20; her father, Billy Ernest, 43; and her brother Tanner Ernest, 17; on Saturday at their mobile home north of Walker, and then driving to Gonzales to kill his parents, Keith and Elizabeth Theriot, both 50.

He faces five murder counts, and is awaiting extradition from Virginia where he fled after the shootings.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said previously that the Ernests were also shot in the head.

Authorities said Dakota Theriot admitted to all five murders in an interview Monday with investigators and said he used a handgun stolen from his father.