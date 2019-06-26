At the June 6 meeting of the Ascension Parish Council, Parish President Kenny Matassa presented a certificate of recognition and a key to the parish to Donaldsonville resident Lester Lerch in recognition of his service to the parish.
On his own initiative, and using his personal vehicle and resources, Lerch, 88, goes along the roads of the west bank picking up trash. He cleans roadsides, ditches and even abandoned properties.
In the certificate, President Matassa said, “The Parish of Ascension is proud to present this Certificate of Recognition to Lester Lerch for your selfless service to the community and the entire parish by voluntarily picking up trash and keeping your community clean, and by setting a shining example for everyone to take pride in their community and their surroundings. You are one of the people who make Ascension Parish the great place it is today.”