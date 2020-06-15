GONZALES — For the past several weeks, Ascension Parish Council members have been asking the parish administration for more details on a plan to begin inspecting the estimated 19,000 home septic tanks and sewage treatment systems seen as major contributors to the parish's ecologically impaired waterways.
Though talked about in pieces since Parish President Clint Cointment took office in January, he made an $11-per-month inspection program one plank in an alternative sewer plan for the parish that he unveiled last month to the surprise of several council members.
Cointment's $100 million proposal came as a counter weight to a $215 million plan from Baton Rouge private equity firm Bernhard Capital Partners and other investors that has been under review since last year under the prior administration and now the new president's.
Administration officials shed more light on their inspection program on Monday in Gonzales but also asked for $200,000 to hire someone to develop it further over the next four months. They also asked for a separate $15,150 request to hire another firm to identify where all the home treatment systems are located.
Administration officials said that state regulators told them that the inspection effort was "low-hanging fruit" that could cost effectively improve water quality and prevent further tightening of sewer discharge standards in area waterways.
The program would average a cost of $3.1 million per year over 30 years and inspect the treatment plants one time in the first three years and then afterward, once every two years. The fees would pay entirely for the inspection effort — possibly through contractors or perhaps in-house in the parish — and build up reserves to help people connect to regional treatment systems that the parish is also proposing.
Both funding requests failed to get a second from a council member, meaning they died on Monday. Instead council members urged the administration to find other ways to develop the plan without a major new expenditure.
Before the funding requests failed, Councilman Corey Orgeron, who has asked for more information on Cointment's plan so he could make an "apples to apples" comparison with Bernhard's plan, said he was concerned about spending the money when the council was close to deciding on the Bernhard proposal.
Ascension Sewer LLC, the Bernhard partnership pitching the proposal, has given the parish a July 31 deadline to make a decision on its deal. Since last year, the parish has been in an exclusive negotiating agreement with Ascension Sewer, meaning the parish is barred from receiving competing proposals from other private groups.
One of Cointment's objections to Bernhard's proposal — both as president-elect last fall when the council was close to voting on the deal but punted and now as president — has been the exclusive negotiation agreement.
While the bulk of Bernhard's plan would consolidate neighborhood treatment plants and route their waste to a big new plant that discharges into the Mississippi River, the proposal also calls for an inspection program of individual systems at $10 per month, $1 cheaper than Cointment's inspection effort.
Orgeron, a first-term councilman who chairs the Council Utilities Committee, said he was not a fan of the prior council's and administration's expenditure of $600,000 to vet Bernhard's plan and feared this administration's new request could be going down a similar path.
"It's a situation where I'm not certain that tax dollars are best spent in that scenario, and I don't want to make the same mistake twice ... by doing this, knowing full well that we have a decision that we're going to make inside of six weeks," Orgeron said.
He said he wanted a scaled-down proposal from the administration or have the council make a decision on Bernhard's plan and then, afterward, move on to a different proposal if the council doesn't choose Bernhard's.
John Diez, Cointment's chief administrative officer, responded to Orgeron's thought process with a modification of Orgeron's apples-to-apples metaphor of the past several weeks:
"How do you know," Diez asked, "if you like the apples unless you have another set of apples to compare them to?"
"They taste good," Orgeron quipped back.
After the vote, Diez promised that Cointment would find a way to gather more information on the plan and have something to compare against Bernhard's proposal.
"It's not going to stop Clint," Diez said.