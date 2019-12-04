Gonzales Garden Club members have affinities for all types of plants. Besides community service activities in the city, several members are active participants in other local, state and national plant societies, according to a news release.
Of the club’s 28 members, 12 are Louisiana Master Gardeners; three belong to the Burden Horticultural Society, and three are Friends of Hilltop Arboretum at LSU. Two others hold membership in the Pelican Point Garden Club while two more have joined the Sundowner’s African Violet Society with one also belonging to the African Violet Society of America.
The club is additionally represented in the National Audubon Society, Louisiana Ornithological Society, Baton Rouge Daylily Society, Baton Rouge Bromeliad Society, Baton Rouge Orchids for Seniors, and Baton Rouge Cactus and Succulent Society. Each time a new horticulture specialist presents to the club, a new affiliation develops, the release said.
When the Louisiana Garden Club Federation held its Louisiana District VI fall meeting at Nottoway Plantation on Oct. 17, the Gonzales Garden Club was represented by President Jamie Trisler, who was accompanied by Gail Lonibos and Janis D’Benedetto. During the meeting, which had the theme “Remembering Our Original Treasured Seeds,” Ramona Perrin of the Plaquemine Garden Club gave a presentation on seasonal decorating with native plants.
On Oct. 19, club members went to Longue Vue House and Gardens in New Orleans for the Louisiana Iris Rhizome Sale. The outing was organized by Janis D’Benedetto. In November, the garden club will hear from the Society of Louisiana Irises about incorporating those plants into their gardens, spruce up the Jambalaya Park Butterfly Garden, and provide a garden therapy workshop at Charlie’s Place.
The club's vice president, Mary Jo Pohlig, won 15 awards and sold 25 of her plants at the Sundowner’s African Violet Society show Oct. 19-20 at the Baton Rouge Garden Center.
Also, a few garden club members visited Lula Sugar Mill in Belle Rose with the Ascension Master Gardeners, in an outing organized by agent Mariah Simoneaux. The visitors watched a video of sugar cane production, observed the harvest of a sugar cane field, toured the mill yard during round-the-clock unloading and storage of the cut cane, and visited a storage warehouse with an enormous mound of refined sugar.