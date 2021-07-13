The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on July 1-8:
July 1
Martin, Adam Lee: 1301 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville; Age: 33; owner to secure registration, vehicle license required, violations of protective orders, failure to appear-bench warrant
Leblanc, Rodritika C.: 1301 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville; Age: 30; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone)
Dupaty Jr., Terrance Joseph: 135 Dorseyville Lane, Belle Rose; Age: 24; failure to appear-bench warrant, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/weapons law violation, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property
Terry, Cody Michael: 17744 N. Achord Lane, Baton Rouge; Age: 40; fugitive-other state jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, criminal trespass/all other simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000
Crandle, Whitney: 35537 Butler's Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 32; resisting an officer, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Wright, Chelsie: 263810 John Lane, Denham Springs; Age: 31; theft less than $1,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Adams III, Calvin Joseph: 9335 Watertower St., Convent; Age: 20; theft less than $1,000, purchase and public possession of alcoholic beverages-exceptions-penalties, illegal carrying of weapons
Goudeau, Riley Anah: 39717 Laury Road, Paulina; Age: 23; following vehicles, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), driver must be licensed, failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, owner to secure registration, transfer and possession of stolen vehicles, no motor vehicle insurance
July 2
Rainey, Justin: 1113 E. Dawn St., Gonzales; Age: 31; failure to appear-bench warrant
Welch, Dawn Michelle: 13426 Ouachita Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 45; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (clonazepam), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Nickens Jr., Ronald C.: 17158 Rennes Road; Age: 40; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, maximum speed limit, operating while intoxicated-third
Hamner, John: 918 Peytavin St., Donaldsonville; Age: 38; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (Suboxone), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, deposit of driver's license, reckless operation, maximum speed limit
Daniels, Wesley: homeless; Age: 19; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Ficklin, Cody Edward: 9278 La. 22, St. Amant; Age: 27; failure to appear-bench warrant
Robinson, Kobye: 40139 La. 74, Gonzales; Age: 24; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, simple assault, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
July 3
Jasmin, Nelson J.: 3295 Domino St., Vacherie; Age: 38; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-fourth or more
Voinche, Dustin David: 243 Bernes St., Marksville; Age: 27; theft $5,000 but less than $25,000
Ward, Lamont Montrell: 3912 S. I-10 W. 344, Metairie; Age: 23; battery of a dating partner, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, domestic abuse battery-pregnant victim
Watson, Chris Lawrence: 11261 Denham Road, Gonzales; Age: 41; operating while intoxicated-first, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation
July 4
Larks Jr., Gregory: 6201 La. 73, Geismar; Age: 33; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Andrews, Christin Leigh: 38445 Brown Road, Prairieville; Age: 35; resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery
Henry, Romyrin Walter: 2312 Clara St., New Orleans; Age: 38; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
McCrory, Shaun Leslie: 180 Dunlieth St., Destrehan; Age: 31; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of heroin, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on roadway laned for traffic
Stevenson, Raneisha Nicole: 529 W. Magnolia Drive, Baker; Age: 25; operating vehicle while license is suspended, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, driving on roadway laned for traffic, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
York, Sarahlyn C.: 725 E. Hamilton St., Gonzales; Age: 32; six counts failure to appear-bench warrant
July 5
Morton, Jarred D.: 2257 Franklin St., Vacherie; Age: 31; operating while intoxicated-third
Gaudet, Mary C.: 18421 Belle Grove Road, Prairieville; Age: 48; failure to appear-bench warrant
Lightfoot, Aureliel Daliyah: 136 B. Bayou Oaks Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 24; failure to appear-bench warrant, child passenger restraint system, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (oxycodone)
Heap, Ashley Elizabeth: 43497 Norwood Road, Gonzales; Age: 42; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Newsom, Nigel Arturo: 18196 River Landing Drive, Prairieville; Age: 32; criminal mischief/tampering with any property of another, domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Chatman, Jacobe: 38316 Cornerview Road, Gonzales; Age: 18; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, second-degree murder/attempt, aggravated assault with a firearm, assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property
Gibson, Ronald Joseph: 700 Catalpa St., Donaldsonville; Age: 54; aggravated battery
July 6
Roberson Jr., Phillip: 41146 Rhea St., Gonzales; Age: 38; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment
Williams, Sabrina: 41146 Rhea St., Gonzales; Age: 42; domestic abuse battery
Broussard, Janice Wheeler: 41141 Cannon Road, Gonzales; Age: 64; careless operation, operating while intoxicated-second
James, Levona: 1005 Peytavin St., Donaldsonville; Age: 18; aggravated battery
Trosclair, Ray J.: 1454 2nd St., Lutcher; Age: 47; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, failure to appear-bench warrant
Halker, Brant Marion: 44484 Stringer Bridge Road, St. Amant; Age: 45; bond revocation, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Morris Jr., Derrell James: 10364 Alex Reine Road, St. Amant; Age: 30; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer, three counts violations of protective orders
Lightfoot, Dre Dante: 915 Nolan St., Donaldsonville; Age: 25; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple burglary (vehicle)
July 7
Prejean, Chad Kevin: 2228 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales; Age: 41; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, monetary instrument abuse, theft less than $1,000, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, theft less than $1,000
Tant, Joyce Denise: 15315 La. 931, Gonzales; Age: 52; failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Chastant, Jacob S.: 42350 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales; Age: 45; driver must be licensed, display of temporary registration license plates, driving on roadway laned for traffic, tail lamps, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Bowman, Christopher: 9373 La. 165, Graceland; Age: 25; illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000
Guedry, Austin S.: 13194 Mel Lane 14; Age: 25; domestic abuse battery
Munson, LeMichael Corell: 1212 S. Shirley Ave., Gonzales; Age: 40; failure to appear-bench warrant
Coughlin, Bridgette L.: 22307 Gull St., Maurepas; Age: 34; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, criminal mischief/tampering with any property of another
Key, Legistine: 15 W. 11th St., Donaldsonville; Age: 33; resisting an officer, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of marijuana
Morris, Broderick A.: 13040 Driftwood Ave., Gonzales; Age: 38; possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
Cheong, Marcy L.: 38565 Charleston Road, Prairieville; Age: 32; failure to appear-bench warrant, littering prohibited, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
July 8
Wells, Angelina Marie: 38517 Charleston Road, Prairieville; Age: 20; simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Turner, Shannon L.: 1416 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales; Age: 42; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Daigle, Drake Malcom: 42402 Cannon Road, Gonzales; Age: 32; possession of marijuana, signal lamps and signal devices, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia