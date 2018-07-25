Ascension Parish Clerk of Court Bridget Hanna announced that her office will be conducting schools to certify new election commissioners.
The Gonzales session will be held at 6 p.m., Monday at the parish courthouse annex, Building 2, 828 S. Irma Blvd. The Donaldsonville session will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at the courthouse, 300 Houmas St.
Attendance is required at one session only. Election commissioners presently certified do not have to attend this course.
A certified commissioner who serves on Election Day will receive $200.
Any qualified voter who is able to perform the essential duties of a commissioner as described in the informational pamphlet developed by the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office and who has not been convicted of an election offense may be selected as a commissioner provided that he or she has been certified through successful attendance at commissioner school.
For information, visit the clerk’s website at ascensionclerk.com, or call (225) 473-9866 or (225) 621-8400, ext. 223.