THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. Connect with other cancer survivors and caregivers by joining the Gonzales Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center walking group. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
TAI JI QUAN — MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Come for Swing and Sway, a therapeutically based tai chi class designed to improve strength, balance, mobility and daily functioning. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. (225) 450-1016.
TEEN GLITTER PAINTING: 4 p.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. Love Glitter? Want to create something beautiful while making a mess? Then, come to the library and glitter paint. Paint a design onto a canvas using glue, then throw some glitter everywhere. Come make some shiny artwork. Open to all teens in grades 6-12. (225) 673-8699.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
A GUIDE TO WRITING RESUMES: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This workshop is designed for first-timers and for those looking to breathe new life into their current resumes. (225) 647-3955.
LOSS AND GRIEF EDUCATION AND SUPPORT MEETING: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Facilitated by the Grief Recovery Center. Meets every Thursday. For information, email diane.hodges@steh.com or call (225) 621-2906.
PAJAMA STORY TIME: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Galvez and Gonzales branch libraries. Put on some favorite PJs for a story time that's all about the zoo. For kids ages 7 and younger and their families. Call the Galvez Branch at (225) 622-3339 and the Gonzales Branch (225) 647-3955.
FRIDAY
LUNCH-BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
SATURDAY
VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR MAKE AND TAKE: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of the most iconic children’s books of all time, "The Very Hungry Caterpillar." Make Hungry Caterpillar crown, and colorful caterpillar finger paintings. This program is open to children of all ages. Disposable aprons will be provided, dress appropriately for finger painting. (225) 473-8052.
LITERACY TUTOR ORIENTATION: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Make a difference and help an adult improve their reading and writing by becoming an Adult Literacy Tutor. Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older with a high school diploma or the equivalent. No prior teaching experience is required. Registration is required. (225) 647-3955.
BEYOND THE DONATION BLOOD DRIVE: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 W. Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. Donate blood in the LifeShare Bus that will be located in the Cabela's parking lot.
COLLEGE FUNDING SEMINARS: 10 a.m., Galvez Branch Library. Do you need money for college? To find out more on how to finance your child’s education, attend this seminar. (225) 622-3339.
TUESDAY
HEALING ARTS WORKSHOP — LIFE IN MY HANDS: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, St. Francis Conference room (Medical Plaza I), Gonzales. Anyone impacted by cancer is invited to join us as we create a replica of our hands and use various art mediums to depict our stories. This workshop is hosted by Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. Free. Registration required; space is limited. To RSVP contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
TAI JI QUAN — MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Come for Swing and Sway, a therapeutically based tai chi class designed to improve strength, balance, mobility and daily functioning. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. (225) 450-1016.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales, Sister Linda conference room, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
RIBBON-CUTTING: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Ascension Parish Ceremony Assessor's Office, 16159 State Bank Drive, Suite A, Prairieville. Celebrate the grand opening of the new Ascension Assessor's Office in Prairieville with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Caner Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being and improve self-care. This small group is a safe, confidential community where each member can question, explore and heal while also learning mind-body medicine techniques such as meditation, breathing exercises, expressive art and writing. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
TEEN GLITTER PAINTING: 4:30 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Come make some shiny artwork. Open to all teens in grades 6-12. (225) 647-3955.
ITALIAN WINE DINNER: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Rouses Market, 14635 Airline Highway, Gonzales. Special guest, Antonio Molesini from Tuscany, will guide you through different regions of Italy. Chef Sally and Chef Cristy have prepared a fabulous dinner menu to pair with each wine. 21 and up. $55 at eventbrite.com.
Jan. 17
ASCENSION ICON AUDITIONS: 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Eatel, 406 E. Worthy Road, Gonzales. Preliminary auditions for Ascension Icon will be held and are closed to the public. Auditioners must be enrolled as a student in a public or private school within Ascension Parish and be at least in grade 6. To audition, apply at ascensionicon.com by Jan. 15. Final event will be Friday, Feb. 22. with a grand prize of $1,000.
BILINGUAL STORY TIME: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. For children of all ages, who speak Spanish, English or both. For information, call (225) 647-3955.
CROCHET BOOKMARK: 6 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Come take part in crochet fun at the library as we make crochet bookmarks using bedspread yarn. The fun begins this Thursday and will last for three consecutive Thursdays. These classes are designed for those experienced with crochet. Materials will be provided. Registration required at (225) 473-8052.
