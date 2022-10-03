Dutchtown High kicks off its homecoming Spirit Week festivities Thursday, Oct. 6 with the theme Goblins, Ghouls and Griffins.
A pep rally and court presentation is set for 6:30 p.m. at Griffin Field will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13.
The queen will be crowned at halftime of the game on Friday, Oct. 14, and the king will be crowned at the dance on Oct. 15.
The court includes Emily Falgout, Kamryn Tramonte, Taylor Wells, Brianne Parker, Arleigh Hines, Izzy O'neal, Cadence Jenkins, Maliyah Williams, Alexa Womack, Rachel Fereday, Leah Bennett, Kate St. Pierre, Kaitlyn Murphy, Molly Buras, Aria Williams, Alyssa Hymel, Caroline Chauvin and Millie Heffernan.