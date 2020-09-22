The Ascension Catholic High School volleyball team is off to a fast start with a 4-1 record, including wins over D1 East Ascension and D2 Assumption.
The Bulldogs, under third-year head coach Janelle Leonard, defeated 8-time state champion Assumption 3-2 in a match that saw them get behind 2 sets to 0, only to rally in set 3, winning a marathon 33-31. Ascension finished off the victory with a 15-13 win in a deciding set 5. Coach Leonard guided the Bulldogs to a district championship and the state volleyball tournament last season. Gone from last season’s team is Catherine Rome, one of the top players in the area last season. "She was a big factor at the net,” said Leonard. Libero Alexia Leonard graduated and must be replaced, a position that is vital to a team's success.
Leaders have emerged early this season with the Bulldogs' two middle hitters, Amelie Husers and Mackenzie Marroy. “Amelie and Mackenzie lead us in kills and digs; they are playing well,” Leonard said. Husers did not play varsity last season, but she has certainly showed early why she is one of the top players in the area.
Marroy is a returning starter with athleticism and big game experience.
Replacing last year’s libero position was going to be a big challenge, but so far, the Tripode sisters have stepped up. “Madison Tripode is a team captain and has been a vocal leader for us, while Reagan, her younger sister is a defensive specialist/libero has really helped us on the back row,” said Leonard.
Kaitlyn Brooks, who played as a freshman last season, is a front row player that swings well and puts up a good block, according to Leonard.
The Bulldogs have some newcomers that have played well early. “Ella Lemann, Madisyn Cassard and Allie Griffin (freshmen) are our outside hitters that have made big improvements from last season. Allie leads us in aces,” Leonard said.
Senior Kynzli George has seen some early playing time in a few matches. Another key piece to the Bulldogs success is setter Miranda Landry. “Miranda gets the ball to our hitters; she recorded a career high 50 assists in our win against Assumption. She has been a leader as well,” said Leonard.
In the early wins, the formula for success has been simple. “This team is very competitive; they have gelled early as a team and had fun. The key is to pass the ball well and get it to our big hitters’ hands,” the coach said.
Most teams that play well have good leadership along with unity. “Our team chemistry has been strong. The girls work hard every single day in practice. They get better every day. Our senior leadership has been great," Leonard said.
The Bulldogs play a tough schedule to prepare for district and the D5 playoffs, playing upper classification teams along with district foes White Castle, East Iberville, Ascension Christian and St. John. Some of the top teams in D5 are Country Day (state champs), Catholic High School of Pointe Coupee, Highland Baptist, Episcopal School of Acadiana and St. John.
The goal for every team is to play for a state championship at the Ponchatrain Center in Kenner in November. “Every year we set our goals a little higher. Last year, we made it to state, which was a goal. This year, we want more; we have a goal of winning a state championship and I truly believe this is the team to do it,” said Leonard.
With the early fast start, something tells me this team may prove their coach right.