A Prairieville man was arrested Wednesday on counts related to the possession and distribution of child pornography, State Police said.
Oarey Fontenot, 31, of Prairieville was booked into the Ascension Parish jail on one count each of possession of pornography involving juveniles and distribution of pornography involving juveniles, State Police said in a news release.
Investigators with the State Police Special Victims Unit began investigating Fontenot after seeing files indicative of child sex abuse images on an electronic device Fontenot used, Sgt. Jared Sandifer, State Police spokeman said.
The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI also assisted with the case, Sandifer said.