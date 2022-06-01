The St. Amant Gators, coming off eight wins including a playoff victory, completed spring football with lots of optimism.
“Very positive spring, we have a lot of work to do in summer and fall camp,” said coach David Oliver.
The Gators will go into the fall season without a familiar face at quarterback — Cole Poirrier.
“We must replace Cole Poirrier at QB; he also was our punter and kicker. We also lose some good players in tight end Tanner Oliver, wide receiver Noah Louque, wide receiver/returner D’Andre Taylor on offense. On defense, we must replace linebackers Jax Melancon, Lee Amedee and Stephen Landry,” Oliver said.
There will be several options to choose from at quarterback in Jacob Sonnier, Chase Kolby Sheets, Mason LeBlanc and incoming freshman Cooper Babin. Running back Joshua Morrise returns and will be counted on to carry the load. The defense should really be strong, starting with standout defensive ends in Peyton Anderson and Dylan Carpenter. Carpenter has several college offers and Anderson will likely be a college signee as well.
The secondary should also be a strength with Shane Landry and the Paul brothers, Mekhi and Malik. The offensive line should be anchored by Mason Vaughn, Trinity Williams and Cooper Cheatwood.
Spring football always has a player who surprises the coaches and that was the case this spring as well.
“Braxton Trabeau at outside linebacker had a great spring for us. He was a pleasant surprise,” Oliver said.
Now that spring football is done and school has ended, the focus turns to the weight room and preparing for fall practices.
“We will be playing some 7-on-7 in a league and a tournament, including an overnight trip to Benton. We have 20-plus linemen going to the OL/DL camp at Nicholls. We will be busy, and the coaches are really excited about the 2022 Gator football team,” said Oliver.