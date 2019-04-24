The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail April 11-18:
April 11
Daenen, Coralee Marie: 25, 45146 Boe Peep Road, St. Amant, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, second-degree murder.
Fabian Jr., Eloy: 45150 Boe Peep Road, St. Amant, violations of protective orders, possession of marijuana.
St. Germain, Brennen: 24, 14291 Whispering Oaks Drive, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Ursin, Seiervan: 24, 9289 Mark Pierce Road, Gonzales, two counts of simple burglary/vehicle.
Irvin, Tammara D.: 34, 1319 W. Sidney St., Gonzales, three counts failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Fowler, Troy: 25, 702 Lessard St., Donaldsonville, possession of marijuana.
Lemaire, Benjamin: 20, 39219 James Drive, Prairieville, possession of marijuana, possession of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA).
Washington, Armease Denzel: 28, 37313 La. 74, 168, Geismar, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
April 12
Harris, Darron L .: 38, 409 Fourth St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Pena, Brice M.: 23, 18644 Broussard Road, Prairieville, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Harvey, Troy Everett: 23, 912 S. Abe Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Whitney, Jonathan: 23, 18176 Old Reserve Drive, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, hit-and-run driving.
Bonaventure, Miranda Lynn: 41, 14143 Garcon, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft, two counts of possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
North, Jamil James: 32, 806 Oak St., Donaldsonville, state probation violation, failure to appear in court, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Stewart, Jerald DeWayne: 41, 1155 Northwest Drive, Port Allen, contraband defined;/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Boudreaux Jr., Curtis Lee: 40, 11242 Emerson Road, Geismar, two counts of failure to appear in court, second-degree battery, two counts fugitive other state/jurisdiction, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Million, Edward Gene: 55, 710 W. Tobey Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Via, Vanessa L.: 31, 8393 Phillips Road, St. Amant, violation of court order, parole violation.
Boudreaux, Chad P.: 49, 38492 La. 621, Gonzales, simple assault, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Powe, Deontre Devon: 19, 15 W. Eleventh St., Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, off-road vehicles/authorization for use on the shoulders of certain public roads and highways, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, possession of marijuana.
Hoven, Christopher Scott: 31, 14351 Park Ave., Prairieville, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
April 13
Allen, Scheletha: 36, 109 St. Philip St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Shorty, Whitley: 26, 2824 S. Burnside Ave., Apt. 1906, Gonzales, three counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Miller, David Shin: 29, 1417 Ellersline Ave., LaPlace, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Sterling, Michael L.: 54, 6625 Snow Drive, Baton Rouge, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Solet, Scarlett Dawn: 38, 318 S. Ledbetter St., Anniston, Alabama, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Deweese, Lisa Lynn: 49, 16364 Chris Drive, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, security required, violations of registration provisions, vehicle license required, owner to secure registration, no seat belt, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, operating while intoxicated, failure to appear in court.
Bennett Jr., David D.: 35, 208 Bourg St., Donaldsonville, bond revocation, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Abrahams, Jens A.: 53, 11475 Moss Side Drive, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
April 14
Dixon, Lennard: 23, 801 W. Wellington St., Gonzales, five counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Carrier, Tara Elizabeth: 36, 2331 N. Amelia Ave., Gonzales, simple battery, domestic abuse battery.
Zimmerman, Harold J.: 43, 119 Scott Drive, Napoleonville, stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specified places, operating while intoxicated.
Trepagnier, Randall: 35, 37422 Southwood Village Ave., Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Valentin, Miguel Jose: 26, 119 J St., Belle Chasse, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Bennett, Marquin Charles: 32, 3098 Guedry Road, Donaldsonville, turning movements and required signals, aggravated flight from an officer, driving on roadway laned for traffic, speeding, operating while intoxicated, traffic-control signals, operating vehicle while license is suspended.
Rossi, Vance M.: 27, 13170 Dutchtown Point Ave., 2713, Gonzales, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Nicholas, Lacarla Jaronica: 24, 3620 La. 405, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, violations of protective orders.
Johnson, Terrance Louis: 27, 1318 McKinley St., Donaldsonville, possession of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), signal lamps and signal devices.
Lively, Amanda: 30, 11056 Airline Highway, Gonzales, bond revocation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor theft.
Dennis, Danielle Denise: 37, 168 Melius Drive, Reserve, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Mann, Christopher William: 34, 45454 Nepo Lane, St. Amant, unauthorized entry of a place of business, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
April 15
Prestley, Wallisha M.: 29, 39035 Saturn Ave., Darrow, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Thomas, Steven: 38, 7047 Moran Road, Gonzales, operating while intoxicated.
Rodney, Tramaine: 31, 134 Evangeline Drive, Donaldsonville, bond revocation, domestic abuse battery.
Rossi, Vance M.: 27, 13170 Dutchtown Point Ave., 2713, Gonzales, simple criminal damage to property, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Krevolt, Ann Maureen: 30, 115 S. Bullion Ave., Gonzales, prohibited activities and sanctions (insurance fraud).
Delmore, George Phillip: 62, 2340 W. Orice Roth, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Johnson, Kentrell: 33, 3046 Mount Olive Church Road, Donaldsonville, bond revocation, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Crandle, Ramona Jean: 49, 294 Wright Ave., Apt. 2742, Gretna, failure to appear in court.
Matthews, Meagan M.: 37, 12371 O'Neal Road, Gonzales, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, two counts of possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle while license is suspended.
April 16
Tucker, Lyndon: 33, address unavailable, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies.
Harden, Randall P.: 56, 46443 Laurel Ridge Road, St. Amant, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, operating while intoxicated.
Johnson, Ashley De'Shae: 29, 8211 Ned Ave., C, Baton Rouge, state probation violation, failure to appear in court, aggravated second-degree battery.
Watts, Kayla: 30, 43275 Norwood Road, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Abshire, James M.: 36, 11542 Stringer Bridge Road, St. Amant, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Martin, Nicholas Ryan: 32, 45134 Sterling Road, St. Amant, misdemeanor theft, possession of marijuana.
Buratt, Stephen Micah: 31, 42094 Cannon Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
April 17
Foret, Tristin Scott: 30, 41311 Merritt Evans Road, Gonzales, surety.
Samuels, Travis: 36, 37018 Rivergate Ave., Geismar, failure to appear in court, simple assault.
Duplessis, James Edward: 36, 13173 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales, surety, failure to appear.
Green, Marcus: 38, 6354 Silverleaf Drive, Baton Rouge, felony theft.
Nghiep, Le T.: 66, 40528 Misty Oak Court, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Southall, Phyllis: 62, 1228 E. Angela St., Gonzales, aggravated second-degree battery.
Carter, Demaric N.: 53, 14343 Leola Carter Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Kinney, James C.: 41, 42439 Ivy Lessard Road, Gonzales, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Cantrelle, Whitney: 29, 1800 Virginia St., Donaldsonville, obtaining controlled dangerous substance by fraud or forgery.
April 18
Williams, Tracy: 54, 4533 Jenkins Road, Darrow, domestic abuse battery.
Deshazo, Kenneth B.: 41, 43151 Sycamore Bend, Gonzales, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Lortie, Yvette: 27, 462 Kay Drive, Baton Rouge, surety, failure to appear in court.
Borne, Chelsea Ann: 26, 12105 Chester Braud Road, St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
McCray Jr., James: 30, 476 Sherwood Forest Blvd., Baton Rouge, violations of protective orders.