MODESTE — A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter and two boats are looking for a tug vessel crew member who fell into the Mississippi River near Donaldsonville Thursday morning, officials said.
The man fell into the water near mile marker 183, which is located at the west bank community of Modeste just upstream of Donaldsonville in Ascension Parish, Petty Officer Third Class Travis Magee said.
The man, who has not been identified, was last seen wearing an orange work vest when he fell in the water shortly before 9:30 a.m., the Coast Guard said.
The man is a crew member of the CSS Richmond.
Magee said the Coast Guard has received no further information on the circumstances leading to the man falling in the water.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is supply one of the boats being used in the search. Magee said other good Samaritan vessels are assisting in the search.
Anyone with information is requested to contact Sector New Orleans at (800) 874-2153.