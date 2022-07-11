River Parishes Community College has announced a new scholarship opportunity for Class of 2022 high school graduates along with a parent or guardian of that graduate to each receive a $1,000 scholarship to attend RPCC this fall through the Rougarou Plus One Scholarship.
This is a limited time scholarship opportunity for people in Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, St. James, St. John the Baptist and St. Charles parishes. The deadline to apply is Aug. 12.
“The Rougarou Plus One Scholarship is our way of celebrating and acknowledging the hard work of those Class of 22 graduates who are undecided about attending college, or those who may not have considered college,” said interim Chancellor Quintin Taylor. “It is also an opportunity to encourage a parent or guardian to attend college for the first time or to come back to college and finish their credential or learn a new skill that may improve their families lives."
Taylor said that across the River Parishes and throughout Louisiana, there are tens of thousands of people 18 to 55 years old who "lack the knowledge and skills to participate in our rapidly changing economy." The college, he said, wants to change that and believes "this opportunity will transform the fortunes of individuals, families and communities."
RPCC offers its students the opportunity to earn short-term credentials, up to an associate degree, which will prepare them for the workforce.
To apply for the Rougarou Plus One Scholarship, incoming students must complete the RPCC admissions application, complete the FAFSA application and be registered for 12 or more credit hours for the fall semester. To view the application, students can visit https://www.rpcc.edu/rougarou-plus-one-scholarship.
For more information, contact Monica Morrison at mmorrison@rpcc.edu, or call (225) 743-8743.